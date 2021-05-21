Is the Money Worth Being an Uber Eats Driver?

With so many food delivery services out there, how do you decide which is the best one to drive for? Driving for Uber Eats has become one of the most common side gigs for those looking to supplement their income.

There’s not much commitment involved, and it can be a great way to earn money and save up for a special occasion like a wedding, a vacation, retirement or paying off debt . If you’re looking for a new side hustle, continue reading to see whether driving for Uber Eats is right for you.

What Is Uber Eats and How Does It Work?

Uber Eats is a global food delivery service platform used by restaurants to deliver food to their customers. Restaurateurs can customize their food delivery accounts to their needs. Within the app, they also have the option to market their restaurant services to customers, creating a wider reach and potentially repeat customers.

When customers order from a restaurant using the Uber Eats app, the restaurant accepts and prepares the order. An Uber Eats delivery driver claims the order on the app, picks up the order from the restaurant and delivers the food to the customer.

Customer-Driver Interaction

People want food that they order from restaurants delivered correctly and quickly. Many of them rely on food delivery service apps such as Uber Eats to bring them meals without having to go to the restaurant for themselves.

It’s easy for customers to use the Uber Eats app. They browse hundreds of restaurants categorized by name or cuisine and tap the restaurant to order their food. After placing an order and checking out, customers can track their delivery in the app.

How To Become an Uber Eats Driver

Uber Eats food delivery is not like traditional restaurant food delivery. Uber Eats delivery drivers basically work for themselves and set their own hours. Drivers deliver food when it’s convenient for them.

Maybe you’re already an Uber Eats customer and are looking for a way to supplement your income on your own schedule. Here’s how you can set yourself up to get paid delivering food with the Uber Eats app.

Sign up on the Uber Eats Driver App

Download and install the Uber Eats Driver app on your iOS or Android mobile device. Consent to a background check. Upload a photo ID and other required documents. Once you are notified that your driver account is active, you can begin receiving delivery requests.

Start Receiving Delivery Requests

Open the Uber Eats Driver app menu. Select Account > Work Hub > Deliver food with Uber Eats. Review and accept delivery terms. Log into the Uber Eats Driver app. Tap on a delivery request to accept.

Deliver Your Orders

Use the Uber Eats suggested navigation information from restaurants to your customers’ locations to facilitate a smooth delivery. You can contact Uber Eats support in-app if you need additional support.

Earn Your Money

You get paid for every food delivery pickup and delivery that you complete. You also get paid a per-mile rate. Depending on the city you live in, you may also get paid a per-minute rate. Uber Eats customers have the option of tipping you in-app or at the time of delivery.

Uber Eats Delivery Driving Pros

Pro Why It’s Good You can use different modes of transportation. You choose how you deliver. You can drive a car, ride a bike, ride a scooter or even walk to deliver food to your customers. Work whenever or for how long you want. You can work for one hour, several hours, on weekends or several days throughout the week. Payout is immediate. When you drive with Uber Eats, your earnings are automatically transferred to your bank account once every week. You can even use Instant Pay and cash out your pay up to five times per day. Easy earnings tracking Before accepting an order for delivery, you can see how much you will get paid to deliver it. You can also see how much customers tip you in-app. Take time off whenever you want. You can turn your delivery requests on and off in the Uber Eats Driver app whenever you choose. Simple sign-up process The Uber Eats app gives you exact instructions for creating an account, picking up orders and delivering orders. No need for advanced scheduling You can earn more money using Uber Eats’ Boost and Surge promotions.

Uber Eats Delivery Driving Cons

Con Why It’s Not Good The pay is low. On average, Uber Eats delivery drivers earn less than minimum wage. The pay is not steady. Some days Uber Eats drivers receive higher earnings, but it’s not consistent. Wear and tear on your vehicle More frequent maintenance and more trips to the gas station to fill up. However, you can take a mileage deduction when filing your income taxes to alleviate some of the burden. In 2020, the mileage deduction was 57.5 cents per mile. The app sometimes doesn’t work. Bugs and glitches normally happen when Uber Eats drivers use older smartphones.

How Much Do Uber Eats Drivers Make?

Uber Eats drivers can expect to typically earn between $8 and $12 per hour. This range of compensation is paid usually after factoring in expenses of doing business, such as gas and vehicle maintenance .

To maximize your earnings, plan to deliver during lunch and dinner rush hours. Keep in mind that Uber Eats drivers usually earn less than Uber ride-share drivers, whose pay is about $11 to $16 per hour.

Use Uber Eats Promotions To Earn More Money

Uber Eats offers two promotions — Boost and Surge — to help you increase your earnings. With Boost promotions, you earn more per trip, as Uber Eats guarantees higher rates in specific locations and at specific times.

With Uber Eats’ Surge promotion, you can increase your earnings during higher demand times. You can see areas with high demand on your Uber Eats Driver app home screen shaded in red along with the extra dollar amount that you will be paid.

Transportation Requirements for Becoming an Uber Eats Driver

You don’t have to own a vehicle to deliver food with Uber Eats. Check out what you need to deliver with Uber whether by car, by scooter, on foot or on a bicycle.

Uber Eats Delivery by Car

Must submit your Social Security number for a background check.

Must meet the minimum age requirement where you live.

Must have a valid driver’s license.

Your car must have two or four doors.

Uber Eats Delivery on Foot or Bicycle

Must submit your Social Security number for a background check.

When signing up on the Uber Eats app, select Delivery by bicycle or Delivery by bicycle or foot (whichever option is available for your city).

Must be at least 18 years old.

Must have a valid government-issued ID.

Uber Eats Delivery by Scooter

Must submit your Social Security number for a background check.

Must be at least 19 years old.

When signing up on the Uber Eats app, select Delivery by scooter.

Must have a motorized scooter under 50cc.

Must have a valid driver’s license.

Good To Know Uber Eats drivers work in thousands of cities, from major metropolises like Los Angeles and New York to smaller places in between. Drivers can also find work with Uber Eats in more than 40 countries worldwide, including Canada, the United Kingdom and France.

Is It Worth It?

Considering how much Uber Eats drivers make and the associated costs, is it worth your time? You won’t be able to retire rich driving with Uber Eats, but you can make some easy side money during your downtime.

If you have some financial goals and want a relatively easy, low-commitment way to earn some extra cash, then becoming an Uber Eats driver might be right for you .

Uber Eats Driver Frequently Asked Questions

Here are answers to some of the most common frequently asked questions about driving with Uber Eats.

If I become an Uber Eats driver, how safe will I and my personal data be?

Uber Eats prides itself on ensuring the safety of its app users: drivers and customers. The company has a global safety team dedicated to preventing security breaches and traffic incidents.

How different is driving with Uber Eats from other food service delivery apps?

Unlike with Uber Eats, some food delivery drivers are not able to work flexible hours whenever they want. With Uber Eats, you have many driving options: full time, part time, courier or independent contractor.

Do I have to work a certain amount of time or a minimum number of hours driving with Uber Eats?

No. With Uber Eats, you make up your own schedule. You decide when you want to make money and drive as much or as little as you want.

How can I find out how much money I’ve made after making a food delivery?

It’s easy to find and track your earnings on the Uber Eats Driver app. You can see the monetary amount of your earnings at the top of your screen at any time.

