newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beauty & Fashion

Alex Rodriguez launches 'blur stick' makeup for men

By Kimberly Dole
Posted by 
WCCO News Talk 830
WCCO News Talk 830
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Alex Rodriguez has teamed up with beauty and wellness company Hims & Hers to launch “The Blur Stick,” concealer for men. The former Yankee, 45, and his ex-fiance, Jennifer Lopez, 51, invested in the company last year.

www.audacy.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
WCCO News Talk 830

WCCO News Talk 830

Minneapolis, MN
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
367K+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Minneapolis.

 https://www.audacy.com/wccoradio
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alex Rodriguez
Person
Jennifer Lopez
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blur#Makeup#Yankee#Product Line#Launches#Hims Hers#Concealer#Skin Imperfections#Blemishes#Razor Bumps#Brand#Jojoba Seed#Ingredients#Men
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Celebritiessportsgrindentertainment.com

Alex Rodriguez has extra table settings after J.Lo breakup

Hope is where the extra place setting is. Perhaps Alex Rodriguez is trying to manifest Jennifer Lopez back into his life, as he set his dinner table with three additional table settings. The former slugger shared a photo of a family dinner with his two daughters, Natasha and Ella, and revealed the three empty plates, which, in theory, could be for Lopez and her two kids, Max and Emme.
NBAhotnewhiphop.com

Alex Rodriguez To Officially Gain Ownership Of The Timberwolves

While he might be recovering from the heartbreak of his breakup with Jennifer Lopez, there is no denying that A-Rod is still dedicated to making some massive moves in the business world. Over the last year, there have been rumors that he could be in the running to purchase the Mets. Of course, that never came to fruition, however, in recent months, he has set his eyes on the Minnesota Timberwolves.
CelebritiesPosted by
On Air with Ryan Seacrest

Alex Rodriguez Reportedly 'Shocked' By Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Reunion

Word on the street is Alex Rodriguez is shocked about Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's reunion. As per E! News, "A-Rod is shocked that J.Lo has moved on" after the pair announced the end of their engagement in mid-April. "He truly thought they would be able to make it work and reconnect. He has been reaching out to J.Lo trying to meet with her and she has been very short with him."
Celebritieswild941.com

Alex Rodriguez Missing J-Lo, Leaves Empty Table Setting For Her

Alex Rodriguez seems to be leaving a spot at his dinner table for someone special to show up after posting a photo with his daughters surrounded by a lot of food. The 45-year-old former Yankees star player sat in between his daughters Natasha, 16, and Ella, 13, but he appeared to have left table settings and three empty chairs, which would have once been filled by his former fiancée Jennifer Lopez and her two children.
NBAPosted by
Hoops Rumors

Alex Rodriguez, Marc Lore reach agreement to buy Timberwolves

Former MLB star Alex Rodriguez and tech entrepreneur Marc Lore have an agreement in place to buy the Timberwolves from current owner Glen Taylor, a source tells A.J. Perez and Michael McCarthy of Front Office Sports. As previously reported, the valuation of the franchise in the sale is $1.5 billion, per Shams Charania of The Athletic (Twitter link).
NBAFOXBusiness

Alex Rodriguez, billionaire Marc Lore finalize Timberwolves purchase: report

Alex Rodriguez and billionaire entrepreneur Marc Lore reportedly finalized a deal to buy the Minnesota Timberwolves on Thursday. The former New York Yankees star and the former president and CEO of Walmart U.S. eCommerce had been in agreement with current owner Glen Taylor in April to buy the team. The two sides signed a letter of intent, which opened a 30-day window for negotiations to be finalized.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
TheWeek

The daily gossip: Why Olivia Rodrigo's Sour sneakily credits Taylor Swift, Alex Rodriguez rebounds with men's makeup, and more

1. Why Olivia Rodrigo gave Taylor Swift a song writing credit. It's been four months since Olivia Rodrigo first made us all feel like teenagers again with her massive hit, "Driver's License," and on Friday she finally released her debut studio album, Sour, to rave reviews. But while the comparisons to Taylor Swift — Rodrigo's hero — are easy to make, fans noted that Sour even goes as far as to credit Swift and her longtime collaborator, Jack Antonoff, on Rodrigo's fourth track, "1 Step Forward, 3 Steps Back." Notes Rolling Stone, "The two numbers even make a '13,' a subtle nod to important numerology in the Swiftverse," and while "Swift and Antonoff did not collaborate on the track ... the song is an interpolation of Swift's 2017 Reputation hit 'New Year's Day.'" As for a real collab — well, it seems to only be a matter of time. [Rolling Stone]
BasketballPosted by
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Alex Rodriguez Ownership News

Alex Rodriguez may have recently lost his relationship with Jennifer Lopez, but the former baseball star has gained an NBA ownership stake. Along with tech entrepreneur Marc Lore, Rodriguez has agreed to buy the Minnesota Timberwolves from longtime owner Glen Taylor. The price of the sale is said to be $1.5 billion.
Beauty & Fashionthebigdm.com

A-Rod Marketing Makeup for Men

Alex Rodriguez is sharing his new makeup for men. The ex-baseball star has teamed up with the wellness brand Hims & Hers to market ‘The Blur Stick,’ which is a concealer. A-Rod explained, “I wanted to create a product that solved an issue I faced every day. I realized as I was jumping from meeting to meeting, I needed something quick and easy in my routine to conceal blemishes or razor bumps.”
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Alex Rodriguez Allegedly Slides In Australian Talk Show Host's DMs

Ever since they announced their split, Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez have been doing their best at occupying their times. Lopez was immediately spotted with ex-fiancé Ben Affleck as they traveled together while A-Rod has been promoting his latest business venture, a men's makeup line. It does seem that the romance between Lopez and Rodriguez has come to a final end without the possibility of reconciliation, and some are blaming it all on the recent scandal regarding Rodriguez allegedly sliding into the DMs of a reality star.
CelebritiesPosted by
The Staten Island Advance

Jennifer Lopez is ‘committed’ to long-distance romance with Ben Affleck after splitting from ex-Yankees star Alex Rodriguez, report says

Jennifer Lopez is all-in. PEOPLE reports the singer/actress is “committed” to her budding relationship with Ben Affleck work and is “prepared to make long distance work.”. “They will travel back and forth as much as they can to make things work,” the source adds. “They don’t want to hide anymore....
MLBBirmingham Star

Alex Rodriguez hints at 'new beginnings'

Washington [US], May 24 (ANI): Seems like Alex Rodriguez has finally decided to move on with his life after his split with her fiancee Jennifer Lopez, who is reigniting dating rumours with her ex-fiance Ben Affleck. The former MLB star took to his Instagram handle to tell his fans that...
CelebritiesDigital Courier

Alex Rodriguez 'clings onto hope' of Jennifer Lopez reconciliation

Alex Rodriguez is reportedly holding out hope that he and Jennifer Lopez will get back together. The retired baseball player and the 'In The Morning' singer - who were engaged to be married - recently confirmed they had split, and a source has now claimed Alex is devastated by the breakup and is finding it hard to accept the "hard truth" that his ex has "moved on" after she grew close to former partner Ben Affleck.
CelebritiesPage Six

David Spade slides into Belinda Russell’s DMs as ‘Alex Rodriguez’

“Saturday Night Live” legend Dave Spade made a cheeky — and characteristically hilarious — pass at a gorgeous Aussie newsreader, by “posing” as A-Rod. The former slugger made news last week when “Today Extra” anchor Belinda Russell revealed that — amid his break-up with Jennifer Lopez — he direct-messaged her on Instagram to compliment her TikTok account, saying “great content.”