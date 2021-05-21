How To Convert VHS To Digital Before Your Videotapes Are Gone Forever

With Movavi Video Editor, you can either enhance your video files with two or three simple steps, or turn them into something completely new. Create your own movies using multiple filters, transitions, and special effects: show multiple videos on one screen with the Picture in picture effect or change the background with the Chroma Key effect, imitate the camera zoom or make your video look like an old-style movie. Adjust video parameters such as brightness, contrast and colors. Stabilize shaky footage, improve video quality and remove defects. Create video presentations, tutorials or educational videos: add titles and record your own narration to create a video with voiceover. Import video from any source: TV-tuner, webcam, camcorder, or VHS. Drop multiple media files onto a timeline and let your imagination do the rest!