COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina State Senator Dick Harpootlian says he think it's time for the University of South Carolina to part ways with school president Bob Caslen. Senator Harpootlian called on the university president to resign during Senate session Tuesday, only to learn minutes later that he in fact tried to do just that. The University of South Carolina has confirmed President Bob Caslen offered to resign over the weekend, but the school board denied his offer.