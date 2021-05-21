newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Northborough, MA

Sponsors needed for Northborough’s Annual Backpack Drive

By Community Advocate Staff
communityadvocate.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNORTHBOROUGH – The Northborough Helping Hands Assoc. Inc. (NHHA) is gearing up for its 14th Backpack Drive, which will continue to benefit students in need in the Northborough public schools, grades K-12, for the 2021-2022 school year. Last year, 120 backpacks and grade appropriate school supplies were donated. NHHA’s projected...

www.communityadvocate.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Northborough, MA
Local
Massachusetts Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas Gifts#Backpacks#K 12 School#School Supplies#Charity#Fundraising#Elementary School#School Food#Medical Supplies#The Northborough#Nhha#P O Box#Ma 01532#Drive#School Year#Special Services#Clothing#Thanksgiving Food Baskets#Students#Grades K 12
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Society
News Break
Charities
Related
Northborough, MAcommunityadvocate.com

Northborough Town Hall reopens

NORTHBOROUGH – Town Hall Offices in Northborough fully reopened to the public on May 17. Even so, a press release noted that officials “strongly encourage the continued use of online services when possible.”. Visitors must wear masks when they do visit Town Hall, except when unsafe to due to a...
Massachusetts StateBoston Globe

How Massachusetts’ new mask guidance affects schools

Children in schools and summer camps no longer will be required to wear masks during outdoor activities under a new mask guidance announced by the Baker administration on Monday. The changes, which follow a similar update from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention last week, still will require students...
Massachusetts Stateaccountingtoday.com

Massachusetts Society of CPAs awards $145.5K in student scholarships

The Massachusetts Society CPAs announced Monday that it will award $145,500 in scholarships to 32 local students part of the MSCPA’s Educational Foundation Scholarship Program. Students will be presented with their awards at the Virtual MSCPA Scholarship Award Ceremony and Reception on June 9, 2021. Scholarships are fully funded through...
Massachusetts Statewhdh.com

Mass. restaurants happy to see lifted restrictions

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Restaurant owners said they’re hopeful that Massachusetts rescinding COVID-19 restrictions at the end of the month will finally bring business back to normal levels. Starting May 29, the state will lift its mask advisory and allow 100 percent capacity at restaurants, Gov. Charlie Baker said Monday....
Massachusetts Statewhdh.com

3 Stop & Shop stores in Mass. holding COVID-19 vaccine clinics this week

REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - Three Stop & Shop stores in Massachusetts are holding COVID-19 vaccine clinics this week, the grocery chain announced Monday. In conjunction with the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services, Stop & Shop stores at 40 Furlong Drive in Revere, at 932 North Montello Street in Brockton, and at 55 Long Pond Drive in Yarmouth will offer vaccines to to residents over the age of 18.
Northborough, MAcommunityadvocate.com

Jeanne Meta, 53, of Northborough

– Sister Jeanne Meta, 53, of Northborough, went to be with the Lord on May 9, 2021, after passing peacefully at home. She was born in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo (DR Congo) on Aug. 25, 1967. She spent most of her life with her family in Kananga, DRC.
Northborough, MAcommunityadvocate.com

Northborough Free Library to hold job seekers event

NORTHBOROUGH – The Northborough Free Library is hosting an interviewing workshop for local job seekers on Tuesday, May 25. Featuring author, speaker and marketer Steve Balzac, Ph.D., the workshop will feature a presentation in which Balzac will discuss strategies and tools to help individuals market themselves. “Job hunting can be...
Worcester County, MAtelegram.com

Item calendar for the May 14 Item

Editor's note: Call any location before going. Send listings for events happening in any of the seven towns to: TheItem@telegram.com. Berlin Public Library: To sign up for virtual programming, contact Berlin Public Library, (978) 838-2812 or email sfoster@cwmars.org: Virtual Story Time, Mondays, May 24, June 7, postings emailed upon request; Teens Book Talk, Mondays, May 17, June 21, July 26 and Aug. 16, preregistration required. 7 p.m. Teen Advisory Board, Monday, May 24 and Sept. 27, 7 p.m. Library Yard Story times, Mondays, May 17 and 24, with Ms. Sara, 10 a.m.; bring a chair or blanket. Solomon Pond Mall Story Times, Mondays, June 14, July 12, Aug. 9 and Sept. 13, with Ms. Sara, in the grassy area at the mall, 11 a.m. StoryWalk at the Solomon Pond Mall, coming this summer. Davis Bates Storyteller for all ages, Monday, Aug. 9, 4 p.m.
Worcester County, MAWorcester Business Journal

GWCF grants $142K to nonprofits for hunger help

The Greater Worcester Community Foundation has announced $142,000 in grants to 23 local organizations through the Worcester County Food Bank Fund to End Hunger. This is the 10th year the GWCF has made grants through the fund, which is a collaboration between the Worcester County Food Bank and the foundation aimed at achieving hunger-free communities.
Northborough, MAnorthborough.ma.us

Town Hall Offices Reopening Monday, May 17th

Monday May 17, 2021, the Northborough Town Hall Offices will fully reopen to the public. Town officials strongly encourage the continued use of online services when possible. Masks will be required to enter the building except where unsafe due to a medical condition or disability. Please make every effort to...
Northborough, MAcommunityadvocate.com

Efficiency and collaboration rank high for Northborough DPW Director Scott Charpentier

NORTHBOROUGH – The Northborough town snow plows are in storage for the season as the focus of the Department of Public Works (DPW) shifts to pothole patching, tree removal, drain repair, mowing and park maintenance. DPW Director Scott Charpentier has always worked for the best interest of his clients when working in the private sector. For the past five years, his clients have been the 15,000 Northborough residents.
Worcester, MAworcestermag.com

Five Things to Do: Christine Hurley, Bob Jordan and more

The Worcester Chamber Music Society continues its 15th season with its Annual Senior Concert, an all-Mozart concert recorded at Briarwood Retirement Community and premiering online at 4 p.m. May 15. WCMS offers a festive display of Mozart’s artistry with two of his most beloved chamber works. From the youthful exuberance of his first flute quartet to the poignancy of his C Major quartet, the music exudes an effortless beauty. The performance is free for all senior citizens residing in Worcester County. The concert is also the Dr. Ted Conna Memorial Concert. Dr. Conna (1931-2016) was a child psychiatrist and social activist in Worcester for more than 40 years. He was also a talented pianist with a great love of classical music. (RD)
Northborough, MAnorthborough.ma.us

COVID-19 (Coronavirus) Weekly Update 5/7

The Town of Northborough's COVID-19 Community Risk level is Low (Green). According to the State's Weekly Public Health Report released on 5/7, there were 15 new cases over the last two-week period (4/18/2021-5/01/2021), bringing the total case count in town since the pandemic began to 1222 as of 5/06/2021 at 11:59pm. All residents are reminded to remain vigilant and abide by state guidelines.
Worcester, MAPosted by
MassLive.com

‘The best of Worcester’: City comes together to extend expiring program that delivered 73 tons of food to help the community

Volunteers wheeled dozens of boxes filled with food around the side entrance of the Belmont AME Zion Church in Worcester. In the basement of the church, not far from a small mountain of boxes, Rev. Clyde Talley praised the efforts by the community to continue the Farmers To Family program despite federal funding ending by the later this month.