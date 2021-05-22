Why Spout Springs Road motorists could face more traffic delays

The long-awaited Spout Springs Road widening project begins Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019, in Flowery Branch with heavy equipment removing growth alongside the road for utility access. - photo by Scott Rogers

More delays are expected in the Spout Springs Road widening project.

Weather permitting, single-lane closures are planned as traffic shifts are scheduled for 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesday, May 25, according to the Georgia Department of Transportation.

For several months, drivers have been sitting in traffic as workers have set up lane closures in short stretches.

The $32 million project, which calls for widening Spout Springs from two to four lanes between Hog Mountain Road and Union Circle, is set for completion in December.