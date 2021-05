A Caledonia man is facing multiple charges, including kidnapping, following a standoff with local law enforcement this past weekend. On May 8, the Oxford Police Department responded to a call in the 100 block of Eagle Point Loop for a reported domestic disturbance. According to OPD, dispatch learned that a person inside was being held against their will. Upon arrival, a Crisis Intervention Officer attempted to make contact but was unable to hold consistent communications with the subjects inside the residence.