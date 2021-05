Where Have You Gone debuts at No 1 in US, UK, Australia and Canada. Country superstar Alan Jackson’s new album, Where Have You Gone, debuts at No. 1 on the US Current Country Album Chart as well as being the No. 1 country album in the United Kingdom, Australia, and Canada. With album equivalent units of 31,610, Jackson earns his 15th Top 10 album on the all-genre Billboard 200 chart and Where Have You Gone lands at No. 2 on the Billboard Country Album chart.