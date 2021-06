The cattle market is seeming to gain more interest as the week trades on despite rallying corn prices and a weaker boxed beef market. The market hasn’t changed much from Tuesday as the cattle contracts continue to rally higher and the lean hog market continues to veer lower. But what has been interesting is watching the market’s confidence in the cattle rally grow throughout the week. Even with corn prices trending higher, the feeder cattle contracts are standing firm in their rally and cattlemen hope this positive roll is seen in this week’s Superior sale.