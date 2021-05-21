newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Star Wars: The Old Republic recaps the making of the Secrets of the Enclave flashpoint

By Eliot Lefebvre
massivelyop.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSo what precisely goes on in writing a Flashpoint story for Star Wars: The Old Republic? If you’re curious about that, you can get some insight from an internal debrief of writer Caitlin Sullivan Kelly. As the woman responsible for the story behind the Secrets of the Enclave flashpoint, she has some commentary on the overall process and the details of that flashpoint in particular, starting by highlighting the amount of cross-department work involved in making a flashpoint across the whole team compared to a short story.

massivelyop.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Enclave#The Old Republic#The Imperials#Tour Guide#Enclave Flashpoint#Secrets#Companions#Cross Department Work
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Star Wars
News Break
Movies
Related
MoviesStarWars.com

Jedi Vernestra Rwoh Calls for Help in Star Wars: The High Republic: The Race to Crashpoint Tower – Exclusive Excerpt

Padawan Lula Talisola has studied at the knee of Jedi Master Yoda and battled her share of tyrants at his side. Yet still she struggles with the Jedi tenets. In StarWars.com’s exclusive excerpt from Star Wars: The High Republic: The Race to Crashpoint Tower, the forthcoming Star Wars: The High Republic middle-grade novel by Daniel José Older, Lula, her Jedi Master Kantam Sy,and Lula’s Force-sensitive friend Zeen are called upon to return to Zeen’s homeworld Trymant IV to learn more about the Nihil who attacked Zeen’s people. Read the preview below, and pick up your own copy when The Race to Crashpoint Tower arrives June 29.
Comicsmonkeysfightingrobots.co

Review: STAR WARS: THE HIGH REPUBLIC #5 – For Want Of Force-Sensitive Weed Killer

From writer Cavan Scott and artist Ario Anindito, with inks by Mark Morales, colors from Annalisa Leoni, and letter by Ariana Maher, “Star Wars: The High Republic” #5 is an entertaining and fast paced chapter in this stellar comic series, although it is slightly bogged down by a bit of an absurd resolution in the book’s final moments. Supported by ever-excellent visual work, this is yet another solid issue in this uncharted era of the Star Wars universe.
Movieslangleyadvancetimes.com

Star Wars fan film ‘Bucketheads,’ shot in Lower Mainland, makes its debut

An independent Star Wars fan series that was shot in parts of South Surrey has made its debut. The production, featuring about 100 cast and crew, is a non-profit initiative that’s volunteer-run. The five-part series was financed in part through Patron support, where contributors gain access to special benefits and rewards.
Video Gamesdexerto.com

Resident Evil Village has a secret Star Wars lightsaber weapon

Resident Evil Village is home to plenty of deadly weapons, but none of them are as iconic as the Star Wars lightsaber. While Resident Evil Village’s conventional weapons will still help you slay the game’s flesh-eating horrors, the laser sword is one of the most deadly. Whether you’re a fan...
TV & VideosPosted by
Mix 104.3 KMXY

‘Star Wars: The Bad Batch’: Every Episode 3 Easter Egg and Secret

It’s week three of Star Wars: The Bad Batch and this episode is called “Replacements,” a name that has a lot of meaning connected to this installment. Obviously it refers to human troops replacing the Bad Batch in the Imperial Army. It also could refer to Omega joining the Bad Batch as a replacement for Crosshair. And the team also has to find replacement parts for their ship.
MoviesStarWars.com

Let This DIY Bookmark Be Your Guide to Star Wars: The High Republic

Which adventure in Star Wars: The High Republic is next on your To Be Read (TBR) list? If you’re not certain, we’re here to help. This printable bookmark has a list of current and upcoming 2021 releases for this exciting new era of Star Wars. Keep track of the tale as it makes its way across the stars through novels, graphic novels, and comic books.
TV & Videos/Film

‘Star Wars: The Bad Batch’ Dives into the Post-Republic Transition to Stormtroopers in “Replacements”

When Star Wars: The Bad Batch premiered last week, I had complaints that the fast-moving episode skimped questions about Crosshair’s state of mind under the influence of his clone brain chip. But the latest “Replacements” (directed by Nathaniel Villanueva and written by Matt Michnovetz) scratches dents into the issue and promises deeper explorations in the future. Plus, the episode proceeds to scan interesting territory that wasn’t previously explored, at least on Star Wars television: the post-Republic transition from clones to Stormtroopers. It also accentuates a personal transition for the Bad Batch: processing Crosshair’s absence and parenting their young clone charge Omega (Michelle Ang).
TV & VideosPosted by
FanSided

Star Wars: The Bad Batch Episode 3 recap: New beginnings

In Star Wars: The Bad Batch Episode 3, “Replacements,” Clone Force 99 find themselves fighting monsters, missing their friend, and making their newest member more comfortable. But amongst the sweeter moments with the Bad Batch, the Disney Plus show goes into darker territory with its B-storyline. Following Crosshair back on...
Comicslaughingplace.com

Comic Review – “Star Wars: The High Republic” #5 Unleashes the Hutt Cartel on the Jedi Knights

In Star Wars: The High Republic #5 from Marvel Comics, writer Cavan Scott utilizes one of my least favorite narrative devices by opening with a flash-forward to a more action-oriented part of the story instead of just letting the tale unfold organically. It’s a trope I’ve seen used fairly often in pop culture, and I tend to feel it undermines both the author’s and reader’s confidence in the strength of the material to develop at its own pace in chronological order.
Video GamesInverse

Star Wars: Rogue One

If you’re still very curious how the Clone Army of the Republic evolved into the mostly all-human Stormtroopers of the Galactic Empire, don’t worry: The Bad Batch is fully dedicated to splitting all these genetically duplicated Jango Fett hairs. In the third episode of The Bad Batch — “Replacements” —...
Moviesfanthatracks.com

Latest excerpt from Star Wars: The High Republic: The Rising Storm

From 29th June’s The High Republic: The Rising Storm, an excerpt from Cavan Scott’s forthcoming novel as Marchion Ro arrives at an unknown frozen planet. Cold had never worried Udi Dis. He had never experienced it growing up, but that had been so long ago now, the tropics of Talor little more than a distant memory. There had been so many worlds since then, so many routes plotted and sold. His father would have been ashamed of the life his son had led, but what else was new. None of this stopped Dis’s breath catching as the Spider’s ramp thudded down on the dusty ground. The cold was intense even here in Rystan’s habitable band, but Dis couldn’t let it show. He wouldn’t. He strode down the ramp wearing a fur-lined cloak and mask to protect his eyes from the wind, the metal clattering beneath his clawed feet, ignoring the chill that sliced through his feathers like a vibroknife.
TV Serieslaughingplace.com

TV Recap – “Star Wars: The Bad Batch” Episode 3 – “Replacements” Introduces New Soldiers to the Empire

Hello and welcome to Laughing Place’s regular recap of Lucasfilm’s animated series Star Wars: The Bad Batch on Disney+. The third episode of The Bad Batch, entitled “Replacements,” begins with the Havoc Marauder traveling through hyperspace. Hunter (voiced by Dee Bradley Baker, as are all the members of the titular Bad Batch) brings Omega (Michelle Ang) a ration bar, and Wrecker gobbles one down as well, but Hunter says they have to conserve because rations are low. The clones also point out that some of the systems on the ship have been glitching since they left Saleucami and got shot up by the Empire. “Repairs would go faster if I had some help,” says Echo, but Tech is busy building a scanner to test the functionality of their inhibitor chips. Suddenly the ship drops out of hyperspace unexpectedly and hurtles toward a nearby moon. The team prepares for a crash landing. “We’re gonna die, we’re gonna die, we’re gonna… be fine,” murmurs Wrecker, trying not to alarm Omega too much.
Moviesbelloflostsouls.net

Star Wars Cosplay: ‘Star Wars – The Old Republic’s Darth Maul Strikes Again with Star Wars Fan Film

EA is known for its partnerships with amazing cosplayers for their game releases, and today we’re paying tribute to this elusive Sith Lord with these Darth Maul Cosplays!. There are few cosplayers out there with more skill for capturing the exact likeness of the characters they portray. Maul Cosplay has wowed us for years, playing every strong, dynamic character in the books. Not only does he partner with incredible photographers to show off his work, but he has also partnered with multiple game companies to create official shoots to market their releases.
Violent CrimesComicBook

Star Wars: Rangers of the New Republic Reportedly Not in Active Development

Announced by Lucasfilm last December as a spinoff from The Mandalorian, Variety recently reported that Star Wars: Rangers of the New Republic is not currently in development at the studio. ComicBook.com has reached out to Lucasfilm for clarification and have not heard back. Given the nature of the industry, the series not being in active development doesn't mean that the series is cancelled or no longer being developed as scheduled, but that it likely isn't currently the top priority for the studio, especially given the number of other confirmed TV series we know are either currently or heading into production.
Moviesmetafilter.com

Star Wars: The Bad Batch

Clone Force 99 try to find somewhere to lay low but a supply run goes awry. Mercenary/assassin Fennec Shand was previously seen in The Mandalorian, and actor Ming-Na Wen returns to voice her here.
Video Gamessegmentnext.com

Koei-Tecmo Interested In Making Mario And Star Wars Musou Games

Koei-Tecmo president Hisashi Koinuma has said that the company is interested in making Mario and Star Wars musou games, if they’re ever allowed to. The company is famous for the genre, including its Dynasty Warriors and Samurai Warriors games. They’ve also made other third-party musou games in the past. Musou...
Industrybelloflostsouls.net

Star Wars Armada: Building a Republic Venator Fleet

Let’s take a look at a Republic fleet idea for Star Wars Armada. Star Wars Armada is firmly in the Clone Wars Era now and I’m loving it. With Two waves out, it’s finally time to start messing around with list building. I’ve made a lot of Rebel and Imperial lists in my day, but the Clone Wars factions are a new beast. Let’s take a look at one idea I came up with.