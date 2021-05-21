BRB, Making Olivia Rodrigo’s ‘Sour’ Lyrics My IG Captions Like It’s AIM in the Early-2000s
Olivia Rodrigo’s debut album is here, which also means we just got a whole bunch of lyrics from SOUR for Instagram captions. At 18, the Disney Channel alum is proving she’s a lot more than just a one-hit-wonder after the viral success of her 2021 single, “drivers license.” Her lyrics on SOUR range from topics of self-empowerment to self-doubt that anyone who has ever been a teenager (or, TBH, a struggling twenty-something) can relate to.stylecaster.com