Massachusetts State

St. Bridget: Registration For Mass No Longer Required as of May 29

FRAMINGHAM – With the Commonwealth, relaxing guidelines as of May 29, registration for Mass will go away as well at St. Bridget Church in Framingham. As of May 29, masks are no longer required for vaccinated people in the State of Massachusetts. The State does advise that non-vaccinated people continue to wear masks. As of May 29, 2021, vaccinated people are no longer required to wear masks or socially distance, announced the Roman Catholic church today, May 21.

FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham, MA
24/7 online only news outlet. Covers Framingham and the MetroWest area of Massachusetts. Priimary communities Framingham, Ashland & Natick. Secondary communities of Marlborough, Southborough, Sudbury & Wayland. Independent, woman ownership

