St. Bridget: Registration For Mass No Longer Required as of May 29
FRAMINGHAM – With the Commonwealth, relaxing guidelines as of May 29, registration for Mass will go away as well at St. Bridget Church in Framingham. As of May 29, masks are no longer required for vaccinated people in the State of Massachusetts. The State does advise that non-vaccinated people continue to wear masks. As of May 29, 2021, vaccinated people are no longer required to wear masks or socially distance, announced the Roman Catholic church today, May 21.framinghamsource.com