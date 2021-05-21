Grains lower, livestock higher.

newsbreak-logo
Wheat for July was was off 1 cent at $6.7425 a bushel; July corn lost 5 cents at 6.5950 a bushel, July oats fell 2.25 cents at $3.56 a bushel; while July soybeans dropped 7 cents at $15.2625 cents a bushel. Beef and pork were higher on the Chicago Mercantile...

Agricultureagfax.com

DTN Grain Close: Limit-Up July Corn Leads Markets Higher

July corn closed up its 40-cent daily limit Thursday, helped by a combination of weather concerns and ongoing signs of active domestic demand. Soybeans and soy products were also higher, along with all three U.S. wheats. July corn closed up 40 cents and December corn was up 34 1/4 cents....
Agricultureagfax.com

DTN Livestock Close: Boxed Beef Prices Finish Lower

The cash cattle market may become even more pressured if boxed beef prices look to put in a seasonal top. It wasn’t a joyous day to be involved in the livestock markets. The cash cattle market saw pressure, boxed beef prices and pork cutouts closed lower and the futures market didn’t even stand a chance.
Agricultureagfax.com

DTN Grain Open: Wheat Gets a Bounce, Soybeans Lower

Pre-6 a.m. Globex Prices: July corn is up 1 1/2 cents, July soybeans are down 6 1/2 cents and July KC wheat is up 6 cents. CME Globex Recap: Early Thursday, Dow Jones futures are trading a little lower, while European and Asian stocks are both mixed. Several reports are due out at 7:30 a.m. CDT, including weekly jobless claims, April durable goods orders and a second estimate of U.S. GDP in the first quarter. Traders are also interested in Thursday’s phone call between trade representatives of the U.S. and China, but few details have been released yet.
Agricultureagfax.com

DTN Grain Midday: Corn, Soybean, Wheat Futures Shoot Higher

Corn futures are 34 to 36 cents higher on old crop and 23 to 25 cents higher on new crop at midday; soybeans are 26 to 32 cents higher; and wheat 18 to 21 cents higher. Corn futures are 34 to 36 cents higher at midday, with new crop 24 to 26 cents higher on strong spread trade and buying accelerating at midday after good export sales and up-front demand. Ethanol margins remain solid despite the corn rebound. The weather looks cooler and wetter for most in the Corn Belt in the short term with planting just about wrapped up. Brazil weather looks mostly unchanged as the crop advances.
AgricultureAgriculture Online

GRAINS-Corn bounces from one-month low, wheat and soy drift lower

CHICAGO, May 26 (Reuters) - U.S. corn futures recovered slightly on Wednesday from a steep selloff a day earlier as bargain buying and technical buying lifted prices from one-month lows, although gains were limited by favourable crop weather across the U.S. Midwest. Soybeans were mixed after prior-session losses on good...
Agricultureagfax.com

DTN Livestock Midday: Cash Cattle Trade Lower on Online Action

The cash cattle market didn’t have any margin to give, but unfortunately is trading lower Wednesday. It’s been a tough day for the livestock market as the contracts all trade lower, but especially so in live cattle futures as the cash market has bowed lower yet again. As feedlots worry about cattle moved, their desire to hold out for higher prices has dissipated.
Agricultureagfax.com

DTN Grain Open: Mostly Lower Early

Pre-6 a.m. Globex Prices: July corn is up 5 cents, July soybeans are up 2 3/4 cents and July KC wheat is down 3 cents. CME Globex Recap: Early Wednesday, Dow Jones futures are trading a little higher and so are most commodities other than grains. For its part, the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy remains accommodative in spite of inflation concerns, mentioned again in Tuesday’s U.S. report of higher house prices in April. The U.S. Energy Department will update its report on ethanol production later Wednesday.
AgriculturePosted by
Reuters

GRAINS-Corn stays weak on friendly weather; wheat, soybeans tick higher

* Swift planting, rainfall boost U.S. corn harvest outlook * Corn underpinned by China demand, Brazil yield losses * Wheat steadies after 1-month low * Soybeans stabilise after 3-week low * Market weighs wheat crop weather, volatile veg oil prices (Updates with European trading, changes byline/dateline) By Gus Trompiz and Naveen Thukral PARIS/SINGAPORE, May 25 (Reuters) - Chicago corn prices edged lower for a third straight day on Tuesday as favourable U.S. growing conditions offset recent support from Chinese demand and drought in Brazilian corn belts. Soybeans ticked up, steadying after a five-session fall, with support from a rebound in vegetable oil prices. Wheat also recovered slightly after hitting a one-month low on Monday, as a decline in U.S. winter wheat crop ratings tempered optimism about the benefit of recent rainfall in the U.S. Plains. The most-active corn contract on the Chicago Board Of Trade (CBOT) was down 0.2% at $6.56 a bushel by 1210 GMT. In a weekly update issued after Monday's market close, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) said farmers had planted 90% of intended corn acres as of Sunday, above the five-year average of 80% and just below an average estimate of 91% in a pre-report Reuters poll. "The figures on U.S. planting progress continue to leave little room for doubt and are pressuring prices today," a European trader said. Brisk planting, coupled with regular rain in the U.S. Midwest, has taken attention away from global supply tensions, although cool spring temperatures have raised some question marks. Higher than expected USDA supply projections for 2021/22 earlier this month and steps by China to rein in prices of commodities including corn have also curbed futures after multi-year peaks. But some analysts see limited downside for grain prices. "We think the underlying supply-and-demand fundamentals are still tightening. We are more likely to see strong rallies over the next few months, rather than large drop in prices," said Ole Houe, director of advisory services at brokerage IKON Commodities in Sydney. CBOT soybeans were up 0.9% at $15.36 a bushel, after touching their lowest since April 30 on Monday. A 3.5% rebound in palm oil futures supported soybeans as tight edible oil supply remained a focus of oilseed markets. U.S. soybean planting remained ahead of the average pace of recent years, although was a touch below analyst expectations, the USDA data showed. CBOT wheat was up 0.5% at $6.65-3/4 a bushel, having hit its weakest since April 20 in the last session. Prices at 1210 GMT Last Change Pct End Ytd Pct Move 2020 Move CBOT wheat 665.75 3.50 0.53 640.50 3.94 CBOT corn 656.00 -1.25 -0.19 484.00 35.54 CBOT soy 1536.00 13.25 0.87 1311.00 17.16 Paris wheat Sep 209.50 1.25 0.60 192.50 8.83 Paris maize Jun 255.00 0.75 0.29 198.75 28.30 Paris rape Aug 518.00 5.00 0.97 393.00 31.81 WTI crude oil 65.82 -0.23 -0.35 48.52 35.66 Euro/dlr 1.23 0.00 0.37 1.2100 1.32 Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne (Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Naveen Thukral in Singapore, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Emelia Sithole-Matarise)
Agricultureagfax.com

Livestock: Impact of Higher Corn Prices on Cattle Finishing Net Returns

Corn price futures for the July 2021 contract (December 2021 contract) increased from $4.68 per bushel ($4.31 per bushel) in early January to $6.93 ($5.83) for the week ending May 14. Moreover, using the iFarm Price Distribution Tool there was a 29.5 percent chance on May 17 that the expiration price for the December corn futures contract will fall be below $4.50 and a 28.9 percent chance that the price will be above $6.00.
Agriculturebeef2live.com

Grain Consuming Animal Units Projected Higher

Slight changes in poultry inventories raise grain consuming animal units (GCAU) this month, resulting in 2016/17 projected GCAUs of 95.95 million units, compared with 95.84 million last month and up 1.83 million units from the 2015/16 estimate of 94.1 million. Feed and residual use is projected at 1.59 tons per GCAU this month, down from last month and 0.12 tons per GCAU higher than 2015/16.
AgriculturePosted by
Reuters

GRAINS-Corn edges lower, USDA planting report checks losses

CANBERRA, May 25 (Reuters) - U.S. corn futures edged lower on Tuesday, as forecasts for crop-friendly weather across a key U.S. growing region weighed on prices, though losses were checked by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) planting progress report. FUNDAMENTALS. * The most active corn futures on the Chicago...
Agricultureagupdate.com

Grains 'make up ground' despite lower closes

“After opening sharply lower last night, corn futures managed to make up some ground and close well off the lows during Mondays session,” John Wesley Willson, with CHS Hedging, said. "The weakness was especially felt in the new crop contracts, as ideal weather remains in the forecast for the upcoming week.”
Agricultureagfax.com

DTN Cotton Open: Lower on Grains, Chinese Actions

The cotton market is starting this last week of May trading lower with spillover selling from Chicago grains weighing on prices. Chinese officials had a meeting over the weekend with some executives mainly over steel, coal and other metals, claiming there was hoarding and challenging price speculators. One of their official agencies said there would be “zero tolerance” for price fixing or other activities.
Agricultureagfax.com

DTN Grain Close: Spring Wheat, Rain Lead Markets Lower

July Minneapolis wheat closed down 15 3/4 cents Monday, the largest percentage loss in the grain sector, after spring wheat areas received beneficial precipitation over the weekend. Old-crop contracts of corn and soybeans posted small losses with wide rain coverage expected across the central U.S. this week. July corn closed...
Economyagupdate.com

Grain prices start the week lower

Weather conditions are conducive to healthy crops of soybeans, wheat and corn going into the final week of May, Total Farm Marketing said in its Sunrise Market Update today. Non-threatening U.S. weather, with rains and a return to normal temperatures for the next two weeks, and rain in Brazil will put pressure on grain prices, Jacob Christy of The Andersons said this morning.
Marketsagfax.com

DTN Grain Close: Markets Lower; Asian COVID-19 Cases Rising

Early Wednesday, the Wall Street Journal reported a resurgence of COVID-19 cases taking place in many Asian countries where the virus was earlier thought to be contained. July corn managed to finish unchanged on a day when nearly all other commodities traded lower. July corn finished unchanged and December corn...
Agricultureagfax.com

DTN Grain Open: Quietly Higher in Early Trade

Pre-6 a.m. Globex Prices: July corn is up 2 1/2 cents, July soybeans are up 2 1/2 cents and July KC wheat is down 3 cents. CME Globex Recap: Early Thursday, Dow Jones futures are trading lower, one day after digesting news that COVID-19 cases are on the rise in several Asian countries.
Agricultureagfax.com

DTN Livestock Close: Feeder Cattle Take Opportunity to Finish Higher

The livestock complex has a lot to manage with boxed beef prices expected to top soon and the lean hog contracts avidly watching slaughter levels and pork cutout values. While both the live cattle and lean hog contracts danced around pressure, the feeder cattle contracts saw the corn market’s weaker trade and jumped to higher prices.
Agricultureagfax.com

DTN Grain Close: Corn Firms, Other Crops Sag Lower on Mixed Forecasts

Except for corn and oats, most grains traded lower Thursday with forecasts showing beneficial rains in the near term, but also an anticipation of lingering drought in the Northern Plains and northern Midwest this summer. December corn closed up 13 cents, helped by another reported export sale of new-crop corn to China.
Agricultureagfax.com

DTN Livestock Midday: Feeder Cattle Delight in Lower Corn Prices

The corn market’s lower trend into Wednesday afternoon is helping feeder cattle futures trade higher. Feeder cattle futures skip into Wednesday afternoon trade as corn faces lower prices, but live cattle and lean hog contracts are both teetering with a mixed marketplace. Demand in the nearby contracts for both markets remains good, which is encouraging the higher trade; but take a broader look at the market and the deferred contracts aren’t as confident.