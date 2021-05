With drought conditions intensifying over much of Michigan in the last week, most of us are watching for a good rain. Here’s a look at two possibly useful rains on the way. Today, tonight and Tuesday there could be very spotty showers. The rain through Tuesday evening won’t be meaningful for 95 percent of Michigan. There is a small patch of steady rain moving across central Lower Michigan late this morning and early afternoon. The area of rain won’t provide any drought help to Grand Rapids, Flint and points southward.