Mary Headley is a districtwide nurse for the Elko County School District. “Not only does Mary fix all the boo-boos but she also ensures the health and well-being of the students and staff of ECSD,” said her nomination. “It is no secret that our community nurses work hard every single day, now throw a worldwide pandemic into the mix, and what do you see? Superheroes! Mary is a superhero mother, wife, sister, daughter, friend, and nurse.”