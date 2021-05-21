Talking Point: What Do You Think Xbox Has Up Its Sleeve For E3?
We're so close to E3 we can almost taste it. Excitement levels are rising here at Pure Xbox as we hope to begin to see Xbox's first-party studios deliver on the promises made over previous years. We've seen CG trailers for games such as Fable and Forza Motorsport, but we're ready to see the games in action. Xbox also has the gargantuan task of showing an improved version of Halo Infinite, after the fallout from last year's reveal.