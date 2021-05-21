Talking Point: What Do You Think Xbox Has Up Its Sleeve For E3?

New Super Mario Bros. was quite the novelty back in 2006. It was the first 2D platforming title in the Mario series to be released since 1995’s Super Mario World 2: Yoshi’s Island, a sort of swan song for its genre before gaming as a whole transitioned into the third dimension. That is a gap of over a decade, but fans of the traditional 2D Mario formula had to wait even longer, as 1992’s Super Mario Land 2: 6 Golden Coins was the last installment to utilize that format at the time. For this reason, New Super Mario Bros. felt like a big deal; it took a gameplay blueprint that had shaped gaming for decades to come and tastefully adapted it for a modern audience.