newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Stream Pink’s Hit-Filled Concert Album ‘All I Know So Far: Setlist’

By LOWDOWN
hot1061.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s an especially exciting time for Pink fans. The Philadelphia pop icon stars in a new Amazon concert documentary All I Know So Far, directed by Michael Gracey (The Greatest Showman) and embraced by critics. THR’s Lovia Gyarkye described the film as “endearing” and “a love letter to the fans who’ve watched the musician grow up, and to her children, who might not remember all the details about their badass mother.”

www.hot1061.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Setlist#Philadelphia#Music Stars#Pop Stars#Billboard#Music Critics#Night Time#Thr#The Microsoft Theater#Pink Fans#Love#Documentary#Stream#Los Angeles
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
News Break
Amazon
Related
MoviesNME

Pink shares trailer for upcoming new documentary ‘All I Know So Far’

Pink has shared a trailer for her Amazon Prime Video documentary All I Know So Far – you can watch it below. Helmed by The Greatest Showman director Michael Gracey, the film follows Pink on her 2019 ‘Beautiful Trauma Tour’ as she tries to balance being a mother of two, wife, businesswoman and performer.
Celebritieshot1061.com

P!nk Soars, Spins, Does All the Mom Things in Moving ‘All I Know So Far’ Doc Trailer

P!nk dropped the moving trailer for her tour documentary All I Know So Far on Tuesday (May 11), in which the singer strives to balance the seemingly impossible task of being a full-time mom during a rigorous tour. Except, when you’re P!nk, sometimes the impossible might just be possible. “I always wanted to be a rock star,” she says in the opening frame of the two-minute preview.
MoviesFirst Showing

Official Trailer for Music Doc 'P!nk: All I Know So Far' from Amazon

"I want it to be worth it for my family." Amazon Prime has unveiled an official trailer for the documentary called P!nk: All I Know So Far, a profile of the Grammy-winning singer / songwriter known as P!nk. The latest of many popular musicians to get the documentary treatment, following Pink on her recent 2019 "Beautiful Trauma" world tour as she balances being a performer with her role as a mother, wife, and boss. The documentary mixes footage from the road, behind the scenes interviews, and personal material. On the tour, Pink played 156 shows in 18 countries. After making eight albums so far, "Pink's music has matured while retaining the badass badge that has identified her sound for two decades." This is from the director of The Greatest Showman bringing us his first documentary feature. This looks like every other "look at how hard this musician's life is!" doc before it, but as always, at least there's some honesty in here. Have a look.
MoviesFanBolt.Com

Free Virtual Screening: ‘P!NK All I Know So Far’ Movie Screening

Missing movie screenings? We are too! But we have got good news! We have 50 passes to give away to virtual screening (at-home screening) of Amazon’s P!NK All I Know So Far, which will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on May 21st, 2021. Because this is virtual, it’s open to...
MusicGreenwichTime

Pink Performs Acoustic Set at Hollywood Bowl for 'All I Know So Far' Premiere

“We’re out and I’m not in sweatpants,” Pink proudly announced as she stepped out onto the stage of the Hollywood Bowl for the premiere of her new Amazon Prime Video documentary, “Pink: All I Know So Far,” which she described as “a movie about my family, and some stadium stuff.” Bringing that stadium stuff down to its most basic level, the singer preceded the screening with an acoustic four-song mini-set.
MusicPosted by
96.5 The Rock

20 Songs From the 2000s You’ll Recognize From the First Few Notes

How quickly can you recognize a memorable song from the 2000s (2000–2009) once it starts playing? Can you figure out what it is within the first few notes?. As has been shown with tunes from both the groovy '70s and the grungey '90s, some rock and metal classics have a magical way of identifying themselves early. The introductory sound of a signature lick, riff or vocal line, for the listener familiar with it, can magically cram a powerful song's impact into just a few seconds of near-involuntary recollection. A more casual listener may barely notice the song has started, the astute fan already knows what exactly it is.
Musicinfluencive.com

King P to Release a New Song on 28 May 2021.

King P has new music for us on the way this summer. The rising star King P aka Phillip Solomon Stewart is on an upbeat vibe that takes listeners on an adventure. As a nice follow to his 2020’s hit “Put It On Repeat,” and 2018’s hit “Good Vibes”, his latest track “Slip N Slide” brings fun along with good sound. The singer with a versatile personality has not only tried his hands at singing but has some great achievements as a songwriter, recording artist, actor, and saxophonist.
MusicBLABBERMOUTH.NET

FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH Releases Music Video For 'Darkness Settles In'

FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH has released the official music video for its new single, "Darkness Settles In". The track, a fan favorite taken from the band's latest studio album, "F8", was produced by the band, alongside Kevin Churko (OZZY OSBOURNE, DISTURBED). Sonically, it takes listeners on a journey, starting from a place of stripped-down rawness and eventually reaching explosive, anthemic heights, truly embodying the full emotional spectrum of the band's sound that has made them one of the top two listened-to rock bands in the world, based on sales and streaming data. The single follows in the footsteps of the album's three previously released smashes "Inside Out", "A Little Bit Off" and "Living The Dream", all of which reached No. 1 on U.S. rock radio.
MoviesA.V. Club

Don’t expect much drama or dirt from the rosy P!nk tour doc All I Know So Far

The woman who sang “Get The Party Started” isn’t doing much partying these days. P!nk, née Alecia Beth Moore, may still be thrilling audiences worldwide with performances of that now 21-year-old hit (or was prior to COVID, anyway), but offstage, her life is more domestic, less plagued by hangovers that come from too little sleep and too many shots. Married to ex-motocross racer Carey Hart and mother to two young children, P!nk spends her time in between rehearsals and performances for her 2019 “Beautiful Trauma” tour dealing with the mundane matters of family. Changing diapers, coordinating schedules, managing kid-friendly outings, and trying to make the constant movement of life on the road still feel like home all command nearly as much time and energy as she puts into her famously spectacle-heavy live shows. She may strap into a harness and go flying hundreds of feet in the air while singing to stadiums full of people, but the rest of her life looks awfully similar to that of any working parent with a high-powered, time-consuming job—albeit one that comes with a private jet and coterie of assistants and employees.
Beauty & FashionEastern Progress

Rihanna's music comeback edges closer as she lines up a music video shoot

Rihanna's music comeback is edging closer after she lined up a music video shoot. The 'Work' hitmaker has been teasing fans about the long-awaited release of her follow-up to 2016's 'Anti' for some time, and now it has been reported that the Bajan superstar is scheduled to film a promo in Los Angeles this summer with director Raja Virdi.
CelebritiesComplex

KILLY Drops New Song “RICK BOOTS” From Upcoming Project ‘KILLSTREAK 2’

Toronto rapper KILLY dropped a new single and music video, “RICK BOOTS,” today. The track sees the MC continue his hot streak, attempting to exorcise his demons over a glitchy, melodramatic beat by FREAKEY!, OMAR GUETFA, and A.D. He reaches a higher octave in the hook, belting, “I can’t, I can’t/Keep these voices out my head/Just try to see shit through my lens/They turnt they back left me for dead.”
MoviesNewsTimes

'Pink: All I Know So Far' Review: She's Still a Rock Star, and a Mom, in a Minor but Winning Backstage Concert Documentary

In the most scintillating sequence of the backstage concert documentary “Pink: All I Know So Far,” the title punk empress, with her platinum cockatoo swirl, caps off her 2019 tour of Europe with a show at London’s ginormous Wembley Stadium, in which she performs the rousing “f— you” anthem “So What” while being hoisted into the air by pulleys attached to a ring that clamps around her waist. In the grand history of rock ‘n’ roll showmanship, a handful of musicians have found ways to literally hover over the crowd. But I’ve never seen anything quite like this.
Musicflaunt.com

Flaunt Premiere | Maths Time Joy & Rich premiere their new video for "Change"

Grammy-Nominated UK producer Maths Time Joy has joined forces with New York-based artist Rich to bring us a truly gorgeous soundscape of escapism with their latest single “Change,” premiered today exclusively on Flaunt. Despite only meeting once in person, they clearly have unlocked a musical match and, as a result, “Change” is just the first sip from a collaborative EP slated to be released later this year—made almost entirely remotely.
MusicNME

Listen to Florence + The Machine’s new song ‘Call Me Cruella’

Florence + The Machine has shared her new song ‘Call Me Cruella’ – you can hear it below. The track has been composed for the forthcoming new Disney film Cruella, which stars Emma Stone as the titular character and is set for release on May 28. ‘Call Me Cruella’, which...
Chicago, ILPosted by
Third Coast Review

Review: If Not a Deep Dive Into Her Life and Work, All I Know So Far Showcases P!nk’s Immense Talent and Parenting Skills

P!nk (real name: Alecia Moore) is an artist whose music I’ve always enjoyed, yet I’ve never purchased or streamed a single album or song by her because her work is always on the radio, her videos play frequently on channels that still play videos, and she seems to be a part of every music awards show in existence. I’ve read many an interview with her over the years, and always found her refreshingly outspoken and keenly aware of the dirty ways of the world and music industry. And while she’s released a handful of concert films straight to home video, I believe P!nk: All I Know So Far is the first full-fledged documentary that attempts to capture the “real” her, which is to say the wife, mother, acrobat, boss, as well as a performer.