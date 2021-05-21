newsbreak-logo
OPINION/LETTER: Students impress with marijuana position

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI was extremely impressed when I read “Legalizing marijuana puts young people in danger,” authored by the Be Great for Nate’s Substance Use Prevention Team. First, I want to applaud Calvin Lucenti, Oliver Tibbetts, Jay Humm and George Smith on your heartfelt and informative commentary. I appreciate the courage it took to speak out against marijuana legalization and normalization. You all have my utmost admiration and respect for taking a stand on a very important, if not controversial, issue.

