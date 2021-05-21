OPINION/LETTER: Students impress with marijuana position

I had first gotten into contact with Ms. Shultz back in 2018 when I was still the editor of Darien High School’s newspaper NEIRAD. Back then, I was unsure as a writer, and felt that I was unable to voice and raise awareness about many topics to a community-wide level beyond Darien High School. I did not have the means of doing so, and it was Ms. Shultz who gave me the opportunity which led to my first article “The Invisible People: Helping the homeless and overcoming stigma” being published. Even though Darien does not have a homeless population, we felt that it was still important to cover the topic, which I am glad that we were able to raise awareness for. I became a voice for the voiceless, and Ms. Shultz was the one to uplift my voice so that I could uplift others’ voices.