OPINION/LETTER: Students impress with marijuana position
I was extremely impressed when I read "Legalizing marijuana puts young people in danger," authored by the Be Great for Nate's Substance Use Prevention Team. First, I want to applaud Calvin Lucenti, Oliver Tibbetts, Jay Humm and George Smith on your heartfelt and informative commentary. I appreciate the courage it took to speak out against marijuana legalization and normalization. You all have my utmost admiration and respect for taking a stand on a very important, if not controversial, issue.