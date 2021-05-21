Ryan Weathers "It's going to be absolutely crazy at the ballpark."

San Diego was in a wild contest on Sunday night but won in extra innings to take three of four in the series with the NL West leading Dodgers. The Padres entered Tuesday third in the NL West, 2.5 games behind the Dodgers and Giants for the top spot in the division race. Against Los Angeles, San Diego trailed 7-1 after six innings but rallied to tie the game before winning in the 11th inning. Victor Caratini (run, two RBI), Fernando Tatis Jr. (four runs, RBI), Eric Hosmer (run, two RBI), Manny Machado (run, RBI) and Jake Cronenworth (run) each had two hits. Tatis Jr. hit his seventh homer of the season in the win. Joe Musgrove didn’t factor in the decision as he threw three innings, allowing two runs on three hits with two walks and four strikeouts. Tim Hill (1-2) threw a scoreless 10th, allowing no hits with two walks and two strikeouts, to earn the win while Mark Melancon walked one and struck out one in the 11th to record his eighth save of the year.