Grand Rapids Public Schools hosting COVID-19 vaccine clinics for students age 12 and up
GRAND RAPIDS MI – Grand Rapids Public Schools is hosting a COVID-19 vaccination clinic for students ages 12 and up in an effort to get families vaccinated. The clinic is open to students over 12 and their parents or guardians, GRPS announced Friday, May 21. The district is partnering with Walgreens and the Kent County Health Department to distribute the vaccines, which are available by appointment only.www.mlive.com