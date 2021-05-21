newsbreak-logo
Grand Rapids, MI

Grand Rapids Public Schools hosting COVID-19 vaccine clinics for students age 12 and up

By Melissa Frick
The Grand Rapids Press
The Grand Rapids Press
 5 days ago
GRAND RAPIDS MI – Grand Rapids Public Schools is hosting a COVID-19 vaccination clinic for students ages 12 and up in an effort to get families vaccinated. The clinic is open to students over 12 and their parents or guardians, GRPS announced Friday, May 21. The district is partnering with Walgreens and the Kent County Health Department to distribute the vaccines, which are available by appointment only.

The Grand Rapids Press

The Grand Rapids Press

ABOUT

The Grand Rapids Press and MLive www.mlive.com/grand-rapids. Part of Michigan's #1 media organization www.mlivemediagroup.com

