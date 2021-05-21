newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Greene County, NY

Greene County celebrates 46th annual EMS Week

By Bill Williams Columbia-Greene Media
hudsonvalley360.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCATSKILL — For more than a year, emergency medical services personnel have been answering calls and treating the sick and injured despite the high risk of coronavirus. They were honored during National EMS Week, May 16-22. “The past 15 months have been unprecedented in the history of our agency,” said Stephen Brucato, Greene County Paramedics chief of operations. “Throughout this pandemic, the paramedics of Greene County have repeatedly stepped up to serve our community. Despite the threat of a new, deadly disease, and the daily dangers.”

www.hudsonvalley360.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Coxsackie, NY
City
Windham, NY
County
Greene County, NY
City
Greenville, NY
City
Catskill, NY
City
Cairo, NY
City
Durham, NY
City
Hunter, NY
Catskill, NY
Government
Greene County, NY
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hunter
Person
Gerald Ford
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emergency Services#Fire Services#Community Service#Greene County Paramedics#Ems Week#Fire Prevention Week#Ems Practitioners#October#President Gerald Ford#March#November#Homebound Residents#Service Delivery
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Health Services
News Break
Emergency Medical Services
News Break
Politics
Related
Catskill, NYhudsonvalley360.com

Honoring veterans, their service and their sacrifice

CATSKILL — The Town of Catskill cemetery was awash in the stars and stripes Saturday as the community honored veterans who have died in the past year. Held on Armed Services Day, the annual event is hosted by Honeyford Memorial American Legion Post 110. “Within the last 12 months, there...
MuseumsWNYT

NY State Museum, Library, reopen after year-long closure

ALBANY - After being closed to the public for more than a year, the New York State Museum, Library, and Archives are welcoming visitors again. About two-dozen families were lined up outside Monday, excited and ready to visit the exhibits. Behind the scenes, staff members have been busy all year,...
Syracuse, NYCitizen Online

NY auctioning former SUNY ESF president's home in Syracuse area

An Onondaga County home formerly used as the SUNY College of Environmental Science and Forestry president's residence will be auctioned by the state Office of General Services. The one-story home, which is located at 2 Bradford Heights Road in the town of DeWitt, has a 2,600-square-foot main floor with three...
Orange County, NYMid-Hudson News Network

NY mask requirements being relaxed

ALBANY – During his daily briefing on Monday, Governor Cuomo announced that the requirements for masks to be worn will be relaxed this Wednesday, May 19. The announcement came on the heels of a plea by Hudson Valley county executives to Cuomo to ease the restrictions. The Wednesday change, according...
Hudson, NYPosted by
101.5 WPDH

Love Triangle Ends With Murder In Hudson Valley

A love triangle is believed to have been the reason behind a murder in the Hudson Valley. On Friday, New York State Police from Catskill arrested 40-year-old Amber C. Akins of Saugerties for second-degree murder, a class A-1 felony. On May 14, 2021, at approximately 1:02 a.m., troopers responded to...
Columbia County, NYhudsonvalley360.com

Report: Housing market continues to surge

First-quarter data shows the housing market spike in Columbia and Greene counties has yet to reach its peak. Pattern for Progress’ Center for Housing Solutions and Community Initiatives, of Newburgh, released a report with first-quarter housing market statistics for the region. The study has data for Columbia, Greene, Dutchess, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Sullivan, Ulster, Westchester counties and the Hudson Valley region as a whole.
Greene County, NYhudsonvalley360.com

Man suffers burns in Kiskatom fire

KISKATOM — A man was injured on Wednesday night after fire broke out at his Kiskatom home, Kiskatom Fire Chief Pete Kusminsky said Thursday. Two cats and one dog that live at the home were unharmed. The 42-year-old man, whose identity has not been released, was taken to Albany Medical...
Greene County, NYhudsonvalley360.com

County OKs medical agency for jail

CATSKILL — Greene County lawmakers approved an agreement Monday with a Pennsylvania-based health care agency for medical services at the new county jail. The county will pay just under $612,000 per year to Prime Care Medical of New York Inc., of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, in the three-year contract. Having a medical provider that is approved by the state Commission of Correction is another step toward opening the facility, Greene County Administrator Shaun Groden said.
Greene County, NYhudsonvalley360.com

Yes, the Oath Keepers are in Greene County

Most of the members of the all-white Village of Catskill Police are Oath Keepers. Its origins are the Klu Klux Klan. Consequences are the new $90 million debt obligation for a new jail that was never justified, adjoining county jails are 85% empty. The $90 million new debt for a jail doesn’t leave any money for remedial programs. It’s a dead expense, no return for the investment.
Greene County, NYhudsonvalley360.com

Editorial: Lafarge, back to the drawing board

The LafargeHolcim cement plant, about 7 miles from the Greene County line, has for years had an air permit from the state Department of Environmental Conservation permitting the company to generate tire-derived fuel to replace up to 20% of its fossil or solid fuel heat used to operate the facility’s cement kilns.
Catskill, NYMid-Hudson News Network

DEC announces winners of Stewardship Appreciation Awards

ALBANY – Two State Environmental Conservation Department Stewardship Appreciation Awards have been presented in the Hudson Valley. Stony Kill Foundation has received the Public Engagement Award for its collaboration with San Miguel Academy of Newburgh that bridges the foundation’s hands-on farming and environmental education programs with the academy’s mission to educate and inspire City of Newburgh youth. The goal is for them to break the cycle of poverty and achieve new potential.
Athens, NYhudsonvalley360.com

Athens accident slows traffic on Route 9W

ATHENS — Both drivers were examined by paramedics at the scene of a two-car accident Tuesday afternoon in Athens, Steven Nevel, public information officer for state police Troop F, said Wednesday. At about 3:02 p.m., A car driven by Anne T. Rabideau, 67, of Athens, collided with a car driven...
Greene County, NYhudsonvalley360.com

Transfer station expected to return investment

HUNTER — With a significant increase in the amount of waste being disposed, the new Hunter transfer station could pay for itself within a couple of years, Greene County officials said Monday. The facility was completely demolished and reconstructed to be able to ship its own waste, rather than transporting...
Greene County, NYhudsonvalley360.com

Bank of Greene County appoints Nelson to board of directors

CATSKILL — Donald E. Gibson, President and CEO and Paul Slutzky, Chairman of the Board of Greene County Bancorp Inc. announce the appointment of Stephen Nelson to the Board of Directors. Gibson said, “We are very excited to welcome Steve to the Board of Directors. Steve served the Bank for...
Greene County, NYhudsonvalley360.com

Rite of spring: Farmers markets return to Greene

Spring is in the air and farmers markets are returning to Greene County. While many events were canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year the county’s finest fruits, vegetables and artisans’ products will be available at area farmers markets. The Two Ladies Market is making its debut...
Greene County, NYhudsonvalley360.com

Art projects return to streets of Greene

Public art projects are returning to the streets of Greene County. Four different projects, all featuring animals, will be making an appearance around the county in the coming days — cats in Catskill, owls in Coxsackie, bears in Cairo and ducks in Greenville. The fiberglass sculptures were decorated by more...
Greene County, NYhudsonvalley360.com

Vaccinations coming to a school near you

High schools around Greene County will be holding COVID-19 vaccination clinics this week. The county offered vaccine PODs, or points of distribution, to all high schools in the county to inoculate 16- and 17-year-olds against the virus. Only the Pfizer vaccine has received Emergency Use Authorization from the U.S. Food...