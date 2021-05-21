Greene County celebrates 46th annual EMS Week

CATSKILL — For more than a year, emergency medical services personnel have been answering calls and treating the sick and injured despite the high risk of coronavirus. They were honored during National EMS Week, May 16-22. “The past 15 months have been unprecedented in the history of our agency,” said Stephen Brucato, Greene County Paramedics chief of operations. “Throughout this pandemic, the paramedics of Greene County have repeatedly stepped up to serve our community. Despite the threat of a new, deadly disease, and the daily dangers.”