Judge Grills Tim Cook on App Store Policies on Final Day of Epic Games v. Apple Trial

By Juli Clover
MacRumors Forums
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApple CEO Tim Cook testified in the Epic Games v. Apple trial today, and some of the final questioning by Judge Yvonne Gonzalez-Rogers did not appear to go in Apple's favor. She spent several minutes grilling Cook on Apple's App Store policies and some of the statements that he made. "You said you want to give users control, so what's the problem with allowing users to have a cheaper option for content?"

