Judge Grills Tim Cook on App Store Policies on Final Day of Epic Games v. Apple Trial

The Gmail app on iPhone and iPad now has a new Google Chat tab. The change is available to everyone with corporate and free Gmail accounts. Available to both corporate and free Gmail users, the move means that there are new Chat and Rooms tabs alongside the existing Meet and Mail tabs that people might be familiar with – Google Meet had already been rolled into the Gmail app. It isn't clear exactly when the change went live, but 9to5Google reckons it probably happened within the last few weeks.