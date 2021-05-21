Ron Funches On His New Sports Comedy, Golden Arm

newsbreak-logo
Cover picture for the articleRon Funches is everywhere. The comedian and actor can be seen doing stand-up, voice work, and on-camera acting. One of his latest projects, Golden Arm, centers on the world of female armwrestling. It's a sports comedy, without leaning into picking on the sport, or the fact that it's women, for its comedy. Fronted by Mary Holland, Betsy Sodaro, and Dot-Marie Jones, the movie sees Funches play a super-fan and announcer who takes everything about the eccentric world created in the movie very seriously. It's a role that he approached earnestly, as the character would, and one that he knows will stick around in the extremely limited canon of armwrestling films.

comicbook.com
