Falcon and Winter Soldier Star Sebastian Stan on How Long He'll Keep Playing Bucky Barnes
After a series of Marvel Studios movies where his life was overshadowed by the actions of the Winter Soldier, Bucky Barnes has a new lease on life after the events of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. The Disney+ series gave Bucky a new family and even established a deeper friendship with Sam Wilson, and with Sam now adopting the mantle of Captain America it's all but certain that these two will have more adventures in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. So how long can actor Sebastian Stan keep it up for now that he's a full-fledged hero teaming up with the Avengers instead of fighting half of them?comicbook.com