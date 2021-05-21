Falcon and Winter Soldier Star Sebastian Stan on How Long He'll Keep Playing Bucky Barnes

Sebastian Stan’s stunt man John Nania talked about why Bucky Barnes didn’t use guns in Falcon and the Winter Soldier. There’s no question that the Super Soldier was turning over a new leaf in the Disney+ series. However, it’s not completely stated for the audience. The stunt man decided to break it down a bit more for the fans. Bucky’s journey out of being The Winter Soldier is one of the core conflicts in this adventure. Overcoming the brainwashing and being a killer still plagues him daily by the time viewers catch up with him. However, Stan’s character puts in the work to put that behind him. Think of the active choice to avoid firearms as an extension of that storytelling effort. Check out what Nania had to say about their approach and the training that went along with it down below.