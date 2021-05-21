newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Holiday, FL

2021 Disaster Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday May 28 to June 6

By Kat Velez
Posted by 
FOX 4 WFTX
FOX 4 WFTX
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FdN80_0a7IbCe800

Consumers can purchase qualifying disaster preparedness supplies exempt from tax during the 2021 Disaster Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday. Passed by the Florida Legislature and signed into law by Gov. Ron DeSantis, the sales tax holiday begins Friday, May 28 and extends through Sunday, June 6.

“The approach of hurricane season is an excellent reminder to prepare not just for storms, but for all potential disasters,” said Jim Zingale, Executive Director of the Florida Department of Revenue. “The 2021 Disaster Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday is an excellent opportunity for Floridians to save money while gathering the supplies they need to be safe.”

The Department has created the 2021 Disaster Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday webpage with information and promotional materials for consumers, businesses, and other interested parties. Please visit floridarevenue.com/disasterprep.

FOX 4 WFTX

FOX 4 WFTX

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
511K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Fort Myers, Florida news and weather from FOX 4 WFTX, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Holiday, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tax Revenue#Corporation Tax#The Florida Legislature#Floridians#Department#Tax Holiday Webpage#Businesses#Hurricane Season#Storms#Money#Law#Approach#2021 Disaster
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Sales Tax
Related
Florida Statemynews13.com

Interns help fill open positions at Florida businesses

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Help wanted signs continue to decorate the sides and fronts of Central Florida businesses, as numerous restaurants search for employees. Many Central Florida businesses are still struggling to fill empty positions. Some businesses, like FL Baker in Kissimmee, are getting help from college interns looking for...
Polk City, FLmypolkcity.org

Holiday Closings

Polk City Government Center and the Library will be CLOSED on Monday, May 31, 2021 in observance of Memorial Day. Will resume normal business hours on Tuesday, June 1, 2021.
Pasco County, FLusf.edu

DeSantis Holds Key To Health Care Projects In Budget

Gov. Ron DeSantis, aiming to curtail spending amid the COVID-19 pandemic, used his veto pen last year to wipe out $44 million in health care-related projects inserted into the budget by state lawmakers. The question is whether he will do it again this year as the state’s financial picture has...
Pasco County, FLThe Laker/Lutz News

Deadline soon for advisory committee applicants

Pasco County is seeking 13 people to serve as policy advisors on the new Northeast Pasco Rural Advisory Committee, according to a county news release. The board is encouraging property owners, business owners and land use attorneys to apply. Committee members will evaluate policies and regulations related to the Northeast...
Pasco County, FLThe Laker/Lutz News

Activity increasing, as COVID-19 restrictions relax

Gov. Ron DeSantis has signed an executive order lifting all local COVID-19 restrictions and mandates on individuals and businesses. As a result, Hillsborough County, Pasco County and the city of Tampa have dropped their mask requirements. The order, however, does not apply to school districts — and both Pasco County...
Pasco County, FLThe Laker/Lutz News

State road projects in Pasco approach $290 million

During a recent transportation Zoom briefing with the North Tampa Bay Chamber of Commerce, Kevin Thibault, secretary of the Florida Department of Transportation, provided an overview of projects that are in various stages of progress in Pasco County. Here’s a recap of information from his PowerPoint presentation and of his...
Pasco County, FLThe Laker/Lutz News

County board relaxes COVD-19 rules

The Pasco County Commission has changed its rules and is now allowing a limited number of members of the public to attend its meetings in person. The board voted on May 4 to allow up to 18 people from the public to be in the board’s chambers during meetings at the Historic Pasco County Courthouse in Dade City, and up to 30 members of the public to be in the board room at the government center in New Port Richey.
Pasco County, FLpascokidsfirst.org

Finance Director

Pasco Kids First Inc. is a private, non-profit organization that has been in existence for over 30 years. We promote the awareness of child abuse and provide leadership to deliver the needed services to help children. We are a community-based team of caring professionals devoted to improving the well-being of children. Our team is actively engaged in the prevention, assessment and treatment of child abuse and neglect.
Pasco County, FLThe Laker/Lutz News

Pasco EDC touts diversified economy, startups

As Pasco County businesses and individuals look to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, the Pasco Economic Development Council (Pasco EDC) is continuing to provide wide-ranging resources and guidance. Pasco EDC representatives Mike Bishop and Dan Mitchell were on hand during a Greater Dade City Chamber of Commerce breakfast meeting last...