Stocks end mostly lower, with Dow, S&P 500 suffering weekly losses

By William Watts
MarketWatch
 5 days ago
Stocks ended mostly lower Friday, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite slipping to a session low ahead of the closing bell as bitcoin saw renewed pressure. The Dow Jones Industrial Average , however, hung on to a gain of around 125 points, or 0.4%, to finish near 34,209, according to preliminary figures. The S&P 500 fell by around 3 points, or 0.1%, to close near 4,156, while the Nasdaq ended 0.5% lower near 13,471. The Dow ended the week down 0.5%, while the S&P 500 lost 0.4%. The Nasdaq remained positive for the week, up 0.3%.

