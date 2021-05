For us 90’s kids, pokemon is an area of emotion. I still remember how crazy I was collecting pokemon cards, watching pokemon series on television, and participating in imaginary pokemon fights in school. Thus, I thought of making something related to pokemon. From there the idea of making something like a Pokedex bot came to mind. For those of you who are not familiar with what a Pokedex is, it is a digital tool that holds information related to pokemon. Thinking about which platform to make the bot for I thought Telegram was a great choice. Telegram is now a large community that is only going to grow day by day. So let’s get started making the bot.