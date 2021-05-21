newsbreak-logo
Byron Allen goes to court again to battle for Black-owned media

Detroit News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe TV producer sued McDonald's Corp. for $10 billion on Thursday, alleging the fast-food giant is discriminating against Black-owned media companies like his. The suit is part of a bigger push by the 60-year-old entrepreneur to correct what he says has been decades of bias against Black-owned businesses. Allen says he'll publicly shame, organize boycotts against and sue companies that don't commit to supporting African-American-owned media outlets. Executives who stand in his way will see their careers end, he promises, left behind by the march of racial progress.

