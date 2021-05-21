newsbreak-logo
Music

The Parallels Between the Joe Budden Drama and a Broken Music Industry

Vice
Vice
 5 days ago

Last weekend, Jamil “Mal” Clay and Rory Farrell, former co-hosts of The Joe Budden Podcast, recorded an hour-long video explaining why they’re no longer involved in the show. “In some cases, I can’t tell you everything—just because it is personal and legal things to some degree—but there should be some transparency,” Rory said. “This is not my truth, this is the truth,” Mal added. “This is what happened and what didn’t happen and I thought we owed it to the fans and the supporters.” Their situation reveals the ways contracts can be just as complicated for podcasters as they are for musicians.

Vice

Vice

VICE is the definitive guide to an uncertain world.

