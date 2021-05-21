newsbreak-logo
Alden Global Capital appears to win approval for its takeover of Tribune Publishing — with a wrinkle in the vote

By Rick Edmonds
Poynter.org
 6 days ago

Tribune Publishing said that hedge fund Alden Global Capital’s bid for the company, valued at $630 million, was approved Friday at a virtual shareholders meeting, as had been expected. The merger of Tribune’s nine metros with Alden’s MediaNews Group and its roughly 60 dailies, to be completed by June 30,...

