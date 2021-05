Austin Rivers has always proven himself to be a solid piece to any team he plays on and over the past few weeks, he has been looking for his next gig. This season, Rivers started out with the New York Knicks although he eventually left and hit the free-agent market around the trade deadline, with a whole host of other players. During that time, Rivers looked to find his new team and the Denver Nuggets came knocking as they gave him a 10-day contract.