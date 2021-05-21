newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Law

Casey Anthony Juror Reflects on Notorious Murder Case 10 Years Later: ‘I Remember Feeling Sick’

By Samantha Benitz
Posted by 
In Touch Weekly
In Touch Weekly
 5 days ago

It’s been a decade since Casey Anthony was acquitted of murdering her 2-year-old daughter, Caylee, but for one juror, the notorious 2011 case still “haunts him to this day.”

“I think of the case at least once, every single day,” the unidentified male juror told People in a new interview published on Friday, May 21. “It was such a strange summer. I knew that there was public interest in the case, but it wasn’t until after I was sequestered that I realized that the whole world was watching.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16FBPD_0a7Ia5Rf00
AP/Shutterstock

Many people were outraged and in disbelief when Anthony, now 35, walked free ten years ago after the high-profile trial caught international attention. 12 jurors, which consisted of seven women and five men, had to hide from the world and sit through over a month of testimony, examine hundreds of pieces of evidence and hear 91 witnesses take the stand from May to July 2011.

At the end of it, jurors declared Anthony not guilty of murder, manslaughter and abuse charges — but guilty on four counts of lying to police, two of which were dropped. She was released from prison shortly after.

A number of jurors previously said they opted for “not guilty” after all of their deliberations only because the state could not prove how Caylee died.

“Every time I see her face or hear her name, I get a pit in my stomach,” the juror told the outlet while recounting his experience. “It all comes flooding back. I think about those pictures of the baby’s remains that they showed us in court. I remember Casey. I even remember the smell of the courtroom.”

Two-year-old Caylee was

on June 16, 2008, but Anthony did not report that her daughter was missing until July 15. Anthony was later arrested on child neglect charges. The toddler’s remains were found and identified in December of 2018, by which point Casey had been charged with first-degree murder, aggravated manslaughter and aggravated child abuse.

During the trial, it was questioned if Caylee’s death was an accident, leading Casey to panic and try to cover it up as the prosecutor argued, or whether the toddler was intentionally killed by her mother.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4S8rJ0_0a7Ia5Rf00
Shutterstock; Newscom/MEGA

“I think now if I were to do it over again, I’d push harder to convict her of one of the lesser charges like aggravated manslaughter,” the male juror told People in hindsight. “At least that. Or child abuse. I didn’t know what the hell I was doing, and I didn’t stand up for what I believed in at the time I remember feeling sick every time I saw one of [the jurors’] names on my phone. So, I muted the chat and stopped engaging. It was just too hard.”

The juror admitted he would have “done a lot of things differently” if he got another chance, “but it’s a part of who I am,” he said. “This case will stick with me for the rest of my life.”

As for Anthony’s life after the notorious trial, it appears she will one day be telling her story in greater detail, a source told In Touch exclusively in March 2020. “Casey is writing a detailed and definitive account of her life and the tragedy of losing Caylee and everything that followed.”

In Touch Weekly

In Touch Weekly

22
Followers
1K+
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

Offering readers a glimpse into the captivating world of their favorite stars, In Touch covers 360 degrees of the celebrity lifestyle. With engaging, service-driven editorial, readers are granted unprecedented access to the news they crave.

 https://www.intouchweekly.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Juror#Child Abuse#Guilty Of Murder#Trial Court#First Degree Murder#Point Casey#Aggravated Manslaughter#Testimony#Prison#Daughter#Two Year Old Caylee#Child Neglect#Story#Disbelief#Police#Men#Stand#Women#Hindsight
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Law
News Break
Politics
News Break
Violent Crimes
Related
Lawimdb.com

Casey Anthony Juror Says "My Decision Haunts Me" 10 Years After Acquittal

Jury duty may be over, but the memories are still in session. In the summer of 2011, millions of Americans were glued to their TVs as seven women and five men were sworn in as jurors and later had to determine the fate of Casey Anthony. For close to two months, prosecutors tried to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Casey was responsible for the murder of her 2-year-old daughter Caylee Anthony. After 33 days of testimony, the jury ultimately voted not to convict. While many have kept a low-profile after the controversial verdict, one male jury member is speaking out to People and sharing regret about his decision. "My decision haunts me to this day," he shared with the publication....
Florida StatePosted by
Oxygen

Casey Anthony Reportedly Gets Drink Thrown At Her In Florida Bar During Heated Argument Over An Ex

Casey Anthony reportedly had a drink thrown at her at a Florida bar over the weekend after getting into a heated argument with a woman over a man they had both dated. Anthony—who was acquitted of killing her young daughter Caylee nearly ten years ago—had been at O’Shea’s Irish Pub in West Palm Beach on Sunday when she and another woman, identified in a police report as Thelma Moya, allegedly got into the altercation, according to local station WESH.
West Palm Beach, FLPosted by
Law & Crime

Casey at the Bar: Woman Spilled Drink on Casey Anthony During Argument over Mutual Ex-Boyfriend, Police Say

Casey Anthony, best known for her 2011 acquittal in the alleged murder of her daughter Caylee, filed a police report on Sunday after a woman allegedly spilled a drink on her. Cops were called to O’Shea’s Irish Pub in West Palm Beach, Florida on Sunday, according to a report obtained by WESH. Anthony, now 35, claimed she got into an argument with the woman, saying they had both dated an ex-boyfriend at the same time, police said. The argument escalated with the woman spilling water on Anthony’s leg. Anthony, for her part, wanted this on the record.
Johnstown, NYWNYT

Jurors hear police interview in Johnstown murder case

In the murder trial of Georgios Kakavelos, jurors watched the recording of a police interview with him. Kakavelos is accused of beating Allyzibeth Lamont to death with a baseball bat and hammer inside the Johnstown sub shop he owned. Prosecutors say he paid the shop's manager, James Duffy, to help...
CelebritiesPopculture

Casey Anthony's Former Cellmate Reveals Stunning Reaction to Daughter's Remains Being Discovered

In December 2008, 2-year-old Caylee Anthony's remains were found five months after her disappearance. Now, as the 10th anniversary of Casey Anthony's acquittal in connection to Caylee's murder approaches, new details are emerging about the case. In Lifetime's upcoming true crime series, Cellmate Secrets, Robyn Adams, Anthony's former cellblock neighbor and friend, reveals how Anthony reacted when she was told her daughter's body had been found.
LawPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Casey Anthony Juror: I Regret My Decision to Let Her Off

Ten years after a Florida jury sensationally acquitted Casey Anthony of murdering her 2-year-old daughter, one of the 12 jurors said the decision still “haunts” him. The sequestered jury only found Anthony guilty of four misdemeanor counts of providing false information to a law enforcement officer. She was acquitted of the most series charges, including first-degree murder of her daughter Caylee and aggravated child abuse. The jury sat through 33 days of testimony, heard from 91 witnesses, and saw more than 400 pieces of evidence.
Violent CrimesPopculture

Casey Anthony Reportedly Calls 911 After Ugly Incident at Bar

A decade after she was acquitted of her daughter's murder, Casey Anthony was reportedly involved in a heated feud at a local West Palm Beach, Florida bar. According to a police report from the West Palm Beach Police Department, which was obtained by TMZ, Anthony had to call the police on a woman after a drink was poured on her.
Violent CrimesPosted by
Amomama

George Anthony Tried to Take His Life and Wrote a 5-Page Note — Who Are Casey Anthony's Parents?

George Anthony, Casey Anthony’s father, has been through a lot ever since his daughter was accused of murdering her toddler, Caylee. He even tried to take his own life. In July 2008, Casey’s mother, Cindy, alerted authorities that her two-year-old granddaughter, Caylee, was missing. After months of investigation, a utility worker found Caylee’s body less than a mile from the Anthonys' home.
Minoritiesimprintnews.org

One Year Later: Youth Voice Writers Reflect on the Police Murder of George Floyd

May 25, 2021 marks one year since the police killing of 46-year-old George Floyd. He was a father, a Minneapolis resident and a Black man in America. The murder, which was caught on video and widely viewed, sparked global protests last summer and a national reckoning not only with racist police violence, but with the white supremacy that is embedded in American institutions.
Violent Crimesfranklincounty.news

Three years later, Seiden murder trial looms

It’s been more than three years since the lifeless body of 31-year-old Aileen Seiden was dumped in a cul-de-sac at a vacant subdivision off U.S. 98, a day after authorities say she was bludgeoned to death in an Eastpoint motel room where she stayed over the weekend with two traveling companions from South Florida.
Onondaga County, NYspectrumlocalnews.com

Judge denies Afet's guilty plea in Skyline murder case

There were more outbursts in court Thursday from the woman accused of muder at the Skyline apartments during her arraignment on a murder by torture and eight other charges for the killing of 93-year-old Connie Tuori in February. After Victoria Afet’s attorneys entered a plea of not guilty on all...