Solar Stocks Go Dark After 800% Run On Supply Issues; Is This A Chance To Buy?

Zoom’s stock (NASDAQ: ZM), an American communications technology focused videotelephony and online chat services through a cloud-based peer-to-peer software platform, has gained 4.1x - moving from about $76 to $310 since the end of FY 2020 and as per consensus analyst estimates the stock price could potentially go up by more than 40% over the current price of $310. The company hugely benefited from the shift toward remote workplace due to the lockdown restrictions as the Covid-19 pandemic raged across the world. The company saw significant improvement in adding new customers, as in Q4 2021 (ended January 2021) they reached 467,100 customers, up 470% y-o-y. Though, there are very few big ticket customers - 1,644 customers contributed more than $100,000 in revenue in the fiscal year. Our dashboard, ’Buy or Sell Zoom Stock?’ provides the key numbers behind our thinking, and we explain more below.