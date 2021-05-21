newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Solar Stocks Go Dark After 800% Run On Supply Issues; Is This A Chance To Buy?

By NANCY GONDO
Investor's Business Daily
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSolar stocks have gone dark after soaring to new highs earlier this year. But does that mean they're down and out — or is it an opportunity to buy? Going into Friday, the solar energy group had dropped to No. 194 out of the 197 industry groups tracked by IBD. Six weeks ago, the…

www.investors.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Solar Energy#Energy Stocks#Supply#Ibd#Solar Stocks
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
News Break
Solar Power
Related
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Should You Buy DraftKings Stock After It Crushed Earnings Estimates?

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) recently reported first-quarter earnings that crushed estimates. The daily fantasy sports and online sportsbook company benefited from a robust sports schedule and some consumers having extra cash after stimulus checks hit bank accounts in March and April. Additionally, DraftKings' services became available in more states as its expansion...
Stockstrendswide.com

Barclays tips med-tech stocks for a bull-run: is it time to buy ABT stock?

Barclays analysts said on Tuesday that they expect a significant bull-run in the med-tech industry. The research firm highlighted several reasons behind their overweight rating, most notably a return to normalcy later this year. Barclays said that last year’s canceled medical procedures would drive top lines when they are performed...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Is AES Corporation Stock a Buy?

Utility AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) is leaning hard into the low-carbon zeitgeist driven by the world's push to mitigate climate change. This is going to drive increased spending for years to come as the company works to take advantage of what it calls "a once-in-a-lifetime transformation" of the energy sector. Should investors go along for the ride here, or would it be better to wait and see how this big shift plays out?
StocksZacks.com

6 Low-Beta ETFs to Bet on Amid Market Volatility

After a huge rally, Wall Street was caught in a vicious circle of trading earlier this month. This is especially true, as rising commodity prices have sparked inflation fears making investors jittery. Additionally, bouts of latest data indicate that the strong economic recovery might be slowing. U.S. consumer confidence fell...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

This High-Growth Stock Is Still a Great Buy After Gaining 40%

Cybersecurity specialist Fortinet's (NASDAQ:FTNT) stock has been popular on Wall Street this year thanks to a string of solid quarterly results and a bright forecast for the year ahead, and that's unlikely to change. In fact, Fortinet's quarterly report for the first quarter of 2021 indicates that it is switching into a higher gear.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

2 Cloud Computing Stocks to Buy After Strong Earnings

Cloud computing makes it possible to access storage, computing, software, and other services through the internet. This helps enterprises save money and operate with more agility, eliminating the need to buy and maintain costly on-site hardware. For most investors, Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) and Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) probably aren't the first cloud...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Is DocuSign Stock a Buy?

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU), the world's largest e-signature services provider, went public at $29 per share in April 2018. It dazzled investors with its early-mover's advantage and robust revenue growth, and the stock subsequently skyrocketed to nearly $200. However, investors might be wondering if DocuSign still has room to run as investors...
StocksInvestor's Business Daily

S&P 500 Stock Diagnoses Breakout After Buying Spree, 455% Growth

Science and health care leader PerkinElmer (PKI) isn't just feeling fit after its spree of recent acquisitions. As industry peers Iqvia (IQV), Charles River Laboratories (CRL), PRA Health Sciences (PRAH) and Avantor (AVTR) make new highs, PKI stock is also researching a potential new breakout. The medical products powerhouse has...
StocksInvestorPlace

7 Former Pandemic Stocks to Buy That Are No Longer Running Hot

Like the 9/11 attack or the implosion of the global financial markets in 2008, we will not soon forget the devastation of the novel coronavirus pandemic. Initially, reports about a mysterious outbreak in Wuhan, China made for titillating though ultimately foreign headlines. But when Covid-19 become everyone’s new normal, the impact changed everything — including comparatively mundane dynamics such as finding stocks to buy.
MarketsPosted by
The Motley Fool

Is Danaher Stock a Buy?

Life sciences and diagnostics company Danaher (NYSE:DHR) is one of the very few companies that has benefited from the COVID-19 pandemic. Its diagnostic tests detect the virus, and its life sciences tools help customers research and develop vaccines and therapies. As such, Danaher will have another solid year in 2021 -- but what lies beyond the pandemic? Here's what you need to know before buying the stock.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Is Crowdstrike Stock a Buy?

CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ:CRWD) delivered phenomenal performance in 2020, leading to its stock price more than tripling from its 52-week low last year to reach a high of over $250 a share in February. The stock is still stubbornly hovering above $200 at the time of this writing, despite the broader stock market's recent pullback.
StocksZacks.com

Is Your Favorite Stock a Zacks Strong Sell?

(1:00) - Understanding The Zacks Ranking System. (12:15) - What To Do If Your Stock Drops To A Strong Sell: Navigating Volatility. (28:10) - Episode Roundup: NFLX, MU, BABA, FVRR, JKS. Welcome to Episode #272 of the Zacks Market Edge Podcast. Every week, host and Zacks stock strategist, Tracey Ryniec,...
StocksStreet.Com

Jim Cramer Says Gap Has Room to Run, Buy Stock Here

Jim Cramer likes Gap (GPS) - Get Report ahead of its earnings report later this week. In fact, he thinks that this is a stock that investors could buy today if they're looking to add a retail name to their portfolio. Watch the video above for more.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Is Jumia Stock a Buy?

Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) is aiming to become the de facto online marketplace and digital payments provider for the entire African continent, which sounds like an amazing opportunity. And indeed, it might be quite a rewarding long-term investment in time. But for now, Jumia is still a money-losing machine. It reported...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Should You Buy The Trade Desk Stock After its 50% Drop?

Is The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) stock a buy now? The Trade Desk stock was $972.80, and it crashed below below $500 after recent earnings, a 50% drop from recent highs. The Trade Desk beat on top and bottom lines and even raised guidance. So what gives? Why the huge drop? It was trading around $480 briefly, and its found a floor and is now trading around $550. Is The Trade Desk stock a buy? Why did it drop so much?
StocksZacks.com

5 Momentum Stocks in the Energy Space That You Need to Buy

In early and mid-2020, the energy sector was devastated, with the space left for dead due to the unprecedented turmoil caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. While most businesses were hit hard by the coronavirus-induced lockdowns, the demand destruction and price plunge associated with oil was like no other. However, the commodity has recovered strongly from those depths to more than $60 a barrel, while the sector components have reacted very positively to this robust investment landscape.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Is Amazon Stock a Buy?

E-commerce titan Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) has been crushing the market for 24 years now. $10,000 invested in Amazon on the first day of trading in May 1997 would be worth $16.6 million at today's share prices. You might expect Amazon's growth engines to run out of rocket fuel someday soon, but...
StocksForbes

Buy Zoom Stock On the Dips?

Zoom’s stock (NASDAQ: ZM), an American communications technology focused videotelephony and online chat services through a cloud-based peer-to-peer software platform, has gained 4.1x - moving from about $76 to $310 since the end of FY 2020 and as per consensus analyst estimates the stock price could potentially go up by more than 40% over the current price of $310. The company hugely benefited from the shift toward remote workplace due to the lockdown restrictions as the Covid-19 pandemic raged across the world. The company saw significant improvement in adding new customers, as in Q4 2021 (ended January 2021) they reached 467,100 customers, up 470% y-o-y. Though, there are very few big ticket customers - 1,644 customers contributed more than $100,000 in revenue in the fiscal year. Our dashboard, ’Buy or Sell Zoom Stock?’ provides the key numbers behind our thinking, and we explain more below.
Stocksinvezz.com

Should you buy Nvidia stock after announcing a 4-for-1 split?

Nvidia announced a 4-for-1 stock split on Friday. Shares of the company popped following the announcement. This could be an opportunity to add this quality stock to your portfolio. Shares of Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) popped more than 10% late last week following the announcement of a 4-for-1 stock split. The...