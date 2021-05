Digital payments have served as a critical lifeline for many small businesses during the pandemic, allowing them to receive and send money without relying on checks and cash. Will we look back at this era as a turning point in digital payment adoption among the country’s 32 million SMBs? Join us for a discussion about the ways digital payment methods are helping small businesses maintain operations during a period of disruption, and learn about the role that financial institutions are playing in enabling modern payment methods among their small business clients.