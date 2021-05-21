newsbreak-logo
This Creative Duo’s Brooklyn Home Is an Ode to Unapologetic Maximalism

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSimply following Zoe Schlacter’s Instagram feed is a visual lesson in extravagant joy. That’s why getting a peek into their New York space is such a special treat. Walking into Zoe and Buzz Slutzky’s apartment in Brooklyn’s Prospect Park South neighborhood feels like walking into their combined brain. Zoe is an installation artist and textile designer, Buzz is an artist and educator, and their home serves as a large-scale mood board—displaying their merged references, inspirations, memories, and collections. “Unapologetic maximalism” is Zoe’s personal mantra, a distinctive artistic approach that comes through in all they create. Vibrant colors and effervescent prints abound.

