A game between the White Sox and Reds tied 0-0 headed into extra innings could only be ruined by one man: 76-year-old Tony La Russa. A runner started on second base to start extra innings because of the new rule, and La Russa decided he would throw prized reliever Liam Hendriks out there. Why? And the worst part was that Billy Hamilton, who is way too fast to ground into a double play, was up to bat. So really putting a ball in play wins the game.