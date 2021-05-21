newsbreak-logo
Rijksmuseum Opens Landmark ‘Slavery’ Exhibition Offering ‘More Complete Picture of History’

By Claire Selvin
ARTnews
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Rijksmuseum in Amsterdam opened its exhibition “Slavery” this week, marking the first presentation of its kind at the Dutch institution. The show, which runs through August 29, focuses on the stories of 10 individuals who lived between the 17th and 19th centuries, and it takes up the Trans-Atlantic Slave Trade in Suriname, Brazil, and the Caribbean, as well as Dutch colonial slavery in South Africa and Asia.

