Shreveport, LA

Governor Buddy Roemer

bossierpress.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThese were meaningful words to Governor Buddy Roemer, who met their author, poet Robert Frost, as a 16-year-old freshman at Harvard University. Buddy spent his life cleaning pasture springs –while growing up on a rambling cotton farm; as a young delegate in the state convention helping to rewrite the Louisiana Constitution; within the halls of the United States Congress as a representative who wasn’t afraid to buck his own party when he felt it was right; as a governor of his home state who attempted to revolutionize the way things got done in a state that was broke financially and broken in many other ways; as a founder of a small business-focused bank willing to compete against the big banks; and as a presidential candidate, vowing to clean up a corrupt campaign financing system by limiting his fundraising to $100 a person so that he wouldn’t be beholden to the big check writers, but would be free to lead. Buddy always sought ways to reform systems. And at the same time, he wanted others – us – to come too. To join a crusader ready to reform – to clean – the pasture springs.

bossierpress.com
