NBA Play-In Tournament: Memphis Grizzlies at Golden State Warriors Preview, Betting Odds, How to Watch Live

Will we get our first upset of the NBA Play-In Tournament? The Memphis Grizzlies hope so when they take on the Golden State Warriors on ESPN. By every indication, the NBA's new format for the play-in tournament has been a rousing success. While all three games in the Eastern Conference have pretty much been blowouts, the Western Conference has been a different story. Regardless though, we are seeing competitive basketball from 7th through 10th seeds and that is great for the game. The best example of this newfound competitiveness was the game between the Warriors and Lakers.