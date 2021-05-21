Who Killed Sara? Season Three May Finally Reveal the Show's Real Monster

Who Killed Sara?‘s Alex spent nearly two decades behind bars, exalting his sister as a saint in his mind. But that image of Sara came crashing down when Alex found Sara’s hidden journal and read it in the Season 2 premiere of the addictive and soapy Netflix series, which dropped this Wednesday. Titled “The Two Faces of Sara,” the installment kicked off with a flashback of Sara having a psychotic break and attacking her mother and best friend, Marifer, before casually sauntering off to hang out with Alex and Rodolfo as if nothing had happened.