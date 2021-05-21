Who Killed Sara? Season Three May Finally Reveal the Show's Real Monster
This post contains spoilers for Who Killed Sara? Season 2, and references to violence including sexual assault. So, you've rapidly devoured Season Two of Who Killed Sara? and now you're wondering, wait, what just happened? Just like when audiences tore through Season One back in March, the Mexican thriller jumped to No 1. again this week with millions of fans eager to come back for more. The series has broken new ground on Netflix, becoming the most popular non-English language show the streaming giant has ever seen.www.esquire.com