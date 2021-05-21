newsbreak-logo
Alex Rodriguez launches 'blur stick' makeup for men [PHOTOS]

By Kimberly Dole
Audacy
Audacy
 5 days ago
NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — Alex Rodriguez has teamed up with beauty and wellness company Hims & Hers to launch "The Blur Stick," concealer for men. The former Yankee, 45, and his ex-fiance, Jennifer Lopez, 51, invested in the company last year and set out to develop the brand’s first makeup line for men.

