Alex Rodriguez launches 'blur stick' makeup for men [PHOTOS]

Is Bennifer officially back? Of course, we don’t want to assume anything without hearing it from the pair themselves, but after their supposed trip to Montana and their time hanging out in LA, we cannot help but be delighted. The latest photos of the pair spending time together in Miami have us seriously unable to contain our excitement. We couldn’t be happier to see some photo proof that Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have in fact been hanging out, and, it appears, having a lot of fun together. The kind of fun that has Lopez smiling from ear to ear (see our absolute favorite Page Six pic here and more below) and Affleck retreating to the balcony for multiple smoke breaks.