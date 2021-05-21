newsbreak-logo
Wildfire closes stretch of Interstate 95 in central Florida

Independent Record
 6 days ago

FELLSMERE, Fla. (AP) — A wildfire forced the closure Friday of several miles of Interstate 95 in central Florida, authorities said. The fire began overnight and was burning on hundreds of acres at the St. Sebastian River Preserve State Park, Treasure Coast News reported. The Florida Highway Patrol closed a section of the interstate between Palm Bay in the north and Fellsmere in the south. Authorities were directing traffic to nearby roads.

helenair.com
