In celebration of National Preservation Month, the City is sponsoring a Historic Preservation Photo Contest. The photo contest is open to all levels of photographers. The top five photos will receive a $100 prize and be displayed at an upcoming exhibit. Additional photos may also be selected for the exhibit. To enter contest, click here to submit your best photos and to view sample list of historic structures and buildings. Submissions may also be sent to Tanja Gerhartz at tgerhartz@cwgdn.com. DEADLINE to submit is FRIDAY, JUNE 25, 2021, at 11:59 pm.