REVIEW: "Army of the Dead" Welcomes Zack Snyder Home
It's been quite a whirlwind few years for Zack Snyder. The director has had about as up and down a time both professionally and personally as anyone could expect. No matter your feelings on the director's filmography or signature style of film-making, Snyder is a force in the movie landscape. Widely derided for his dark take on the DC canon of heroes and facing unimaginable personal tragedy while making the hotly anticipated and condemned Justice League, Snyder has returned to a level of favor in the movie world with March's release of his unfiltered cut of Justice League and now with a return to the genre and universe that started his ascent with Netflix's Army of the Dead.