Apparel

Will Clothes of the Future Be Made From Algae?

By Futurity
goodmenproject.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the researchers report in the journal Advanced Functional Materials, the material has a variety of applications in the energy, medical, and fashion sectors. Living materials, which are made by housing biological cells within a nonliving matrix, have gained popularity in recent years as scientists recognize that the most robust materials are often those that mimic nature.

