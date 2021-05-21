newsbreak-logo
'Sweep' nets 8 sex offenders in Central Virginia

By WTVR CBS 6 Web Staff
WTVR CBS 6
 5 days ago
RICHMOND, Va. -- Agents have apprehended eight sex offenders as part of an operation dubbed "River City Sweep" that focused on Richmond, Petersburg, Chesterfield and Hopewell, according to officials with the U.S. Marshals Service.

The four-day operation, which ended Friday, nabbed four of the Virginia Department of Corrections' most wanted fugitives, officials said.

As a result of the arrests of the non-compliant sex offenders, 24 outstanding warrants were closed, according to officials.

"U.S. Marshals are still actively working other cases and will continue to generate leads that will assist in the apprehension of other non-compliant sex offenders," officials with the U.S. Marshals Service said.

U.S. Marshal Nick Proffitt of the Eastern District of Virginia praised the work of the marshals, task force officers as well as federal, state and local law enforcement partners that helped in the sweep.

"The results of this operation speak for themselves and are indicative of the strength of the law enforcement cooperation we enjoy here in Eastern Virginia," Proffitt said. "It is my hope that the efforts will demonstrate to our citizens that we are committed to keeping our communities safe, and free from those with the intent to cause harm."

The USMS Regional Fugitive Task Force in Richmond is made up of investigators from the U.S. Marshals Service, Virginia State Police, Virginia Department of Corrections, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office and the Richmond, Chesterfield, Colonial Heights and Hopewell Police Departments.

Read the latest Richmond, Virginia news and weather from WTVR CBS 6, updated throughout the day.

