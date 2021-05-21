newsbreak-logo
AI Weekly: NIST’s proposal to evaluate trust in AI models faces significant challenges

By Kyle Wiggers
VentureBeat
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis week, the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), a U.S. Department of Commerce agency that promotes measurement science, proposed a method for evaluating user trust in AI systems. The draft document, which is open for public comment until July 2021, aims to stimulate a discussion about transparency and accountability around AI.

