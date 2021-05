If you ask people where the hottest place on Earth is, most will reply “Death Valley". However, that’s not necessarily true. Furnace Creek in California’s Death Valley holds the official record for the highest air temperature on the planet, clocking a scorching 56.7°C (134.1°F) on July 10, 1913. While some dispute the validity of the temperature recording (and even if they do, the next record-breaker is still Furnace Creek just nine days earlier), that’s the official hottest temperature according to the World Meteorological Organization (WMO).