Shrek became such a big hit because it had several components that came together perfectly. Sometimes a movie comes along that takes everyone by surprise and becomes a huge box office hit. Twenty years ago, one of these films was Universal Studios'/DreamWorks' animated hit, Shrek. With an all-star cast of comedic vocal talent, the movie was funny and sweet and so successful that it went on to have three sequels (with a fourth one rumored to be in the works), an amusement park ride, and two television specials. It went on to become the second-highest-grossing animated franchise of all time. Therefore, it is no surprise that, in honor of the original Shrek movie's twentieth anniversary, the film is being released on 4K.