Whether you were a religious runner before the first lockdown or you began pounding around your local park to stave off boredom and try to stay fit, you will know that the shoes on your feet shouldn’t be an afterthought. They can increase your enjoyment and decrease your injury risk, all of which will make you more motivated to lace up and smash your training goals.A comfortable, cushioned and secure fit is paramount, as the repetitive nature of running can turn any minor niggle with a shoe into a major issue in no time. The best running shoes also provide a...